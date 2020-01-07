From Conway Police Department reports
Police called to apartment two times within 30 minutes
A Conway woman was arrested Dec. 23 on a public intoxication charge after police were called to a Fairways At Nutters Chapel apartment two times in one night.
According to an incident report, police were called shortly after 10:15 p.m. Dec. 23 to the Fairways At Nutters Chapel regarding a domestic disturbance. Officer Christopher L. Ramirez noted it was the second time he was called to the residence on the night in question and that he was at the apartment approximately 30 minutes prior to the second call.
When he pulled up to the apartment, the complainant told the officer he called police back to the residence because 38-year-old Elizabeth Nesdahl “began yelling at him” after officers left the first time.
Ramirez told the complainant he would make a report about the incident so that the complainant could file charges against Nesdahl if he wished to do so. However, as the officer made his way up the stairs, Nesdahl “continuously” yelled at him, according to the report.
Elizabeth was told “multiple times” to stop yelling and to get back in her apartment before Ramirez moved to arrest her on a public intoxication charge.
“Let it be known that during my previous and current encounter, Elizabeth had blood shot watery eyes, had the odor of intoxicants emitting from her person and was unsteady on her feet,” the officer’s report reads in part. “Due to the situation progressively getting worse and Elizabeth’s lack of sensibility, she was arrested.”
The woman’s 12-year-old child told police she was drinking her “favorite” drink (red wine) throughout the night, according to the report.
Online records show that Nesdahl has pleaded not guilty to the allegations against her and is set to stand trial June 18 in Conway District Court.
Intoxicated man claims he could be involved in homicide
A man walking barefoot along Country Club Road on Christmas Eve was arrested on a public intoxication charge after he reportedly told police he “should be arrested for homicide,” according to an incident report.
A motorist called in for a welfare check after noticing a pedestrian on Country Cub Road was walking barefoot along the roadway, the report states.
Officer William Lipsmeyer soon found the suspect near the College Avenue intersection. According to his report, the pedestrian was “walking with his hands up” and that the man “started to walk backwards into the traffic lane” as he pulled up behind him.
The man was identified as 26-year-old Roman Lebahn, who claimed he was “paraded” around Conway “by about 70 of his friends and family after being sentenced to prison for 50 years.”
Lebahn also told police he “had taken meth” two days prior with a friend, the report states.
According to the report, Lebahn “seemed extremely paranoid” and he spoke incoherently.
The 26-year-old was charged with a public intoxication charge following the incident. Online records show he was found guilty Dec. 30.
Resident accused of taking TVs
A Conway man who reportedly attempted to steal multiple TVs on Christmas Eve faces a theft of property charge.
Authorities were called at 12:40 p.m. Dec. 24 to the Walmart on Skyline Drive after employees noticed a customer walked out of the store with multiple TVs without paying for them, according to an incident report.
The suspect had pulled into a handicap parking space “and was picking up a female with a child” when officer Lois S. Spencer spotted him.
As she pulled up behind the suspect, 30-year-old Dejon Maurie Tandy told her the TVs were inside the trunk of the gold 2013 Chrysler 200. Tandy also said the TVs were for Christmas and “wanted to know if he could just return them to the store.”
The Conway man is scheduled to appear Feb. 24 in Conway District Court for a plea and arraignment hearing following the incident.
