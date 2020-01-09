From Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office reports
Family feuds over weapons
Sheriff’s deputies were called to a Vilonia residence last week after a 27-year-old man reportedly tried to take a gun and knife from his father.
The 27-year-old’s sister called police shortly before 3:45 a.m. Jan. 1 saying she was concerned because her father and brother were “fighting over a gun and knife,” according to an incident report.
As deputy Nicholas Lee pulled up to the residence along Highway 319, Kenneth Ray Davis walked up with his hands in the air. At this point, the deputy handcuffed Davis so that he could further investigate the incident.
As he walked the 27-year-old over to his patrol unit, Davis reportedly began “crying and saying he was sorry.”
The man’s father “had a small cut on his left hand” following the incident. According to the 48-year-old man’s statement, he did not believe his son meant to hurt him.
The complainant and Davis’ father said the 27-year-old was intoxicated and that they stopped him when he tried to leave with the weapons. The two also hid Davis’ keys from him, according to their statements.
Davis reportedly told police he was threatened via text and wanted “to go make the individuals stop bothering him.”
After saying he wanted to go to jail to prevent hurting anyone, the deputy called an ambulance to the scene so that Davis could be evaluated by medical staff, according to the report.
Residence burglarized
An unknown suspect stole about $1,700 worth of items from a Gold Lake Club Road residence.
Sheriff’s deputies were alerted shortly before 4 a.m. Jan. 1 of an apparent residential burglary that occurred sometime between Dec. 29-30 at a residence on Gold Lake Club Road, according to an incident report.
At the time the alleged crime occurred, the homeowners were out of town. However, the two residents “had someone watching the house and feeding the animals” while they were away.
The individual watching the couple’s home discovered the home had been broken into when they stopped by on Dec. 30, according to the report.
The homeowners said they waited until they returned home on Jan. 1 to report the incident. When they got home, the couple found a ladder the perpetrator used to climb into a bathroom window. After climbing in through the window, the suspect made his way throughout the home, taking jewelry, a semiautomatic rifle, two TVs and other electronics.
According to the report, the homeowners suspected two men who had recently squatted at a Lake Cove Drive residence could be responsible for the theft.
Husband reportedly threatens wife
A Conway man is accused of threatening to hit his wife because one of his grandchildren’s diapers needed to be changed.
According to an incident report, the alleged victim called the sheriff’s office shortly after 3 p.m. Jan. 1 after her husband began “yelling, cussing and throwing things around the house.”
The 50-year-old complainant told deputy Crystil Graham her husband was upset because “he believed the grandchild’s diaper had not been changed.”
Immediately, the woman’s 45-year-old husband began throwing items around the house and cursing in front of the couple’s grandchildren, according to the report.
The 45-year-old man had left the Rooster Road residence before the deputy arrived on scene, the report states.
The couple’s son had left the home shortly before the incident. According to his statement, his mother called him back to the Rooster Road residence after he left because of the incident. When he returned, he noted it appeared “items had been thrown around” since he left.
