From Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office reports
Vilonia home vandalized
A Conway man reportedly busted through a window of a Vilonia residence with a tire iron last week.
A Greenbrier man who was at the Southfork Road residence called police shortly before 12:15 p.m. Jan. 2 after the suspect busted the window, according to an incident report.
According to the man’s statement, Tyler L. Highfill and Elizabeth D. Highfill showed up at the Vilonia residence and asked if anyone was home before damaging the front window. The complainant said he let them know he was the only one inside when suddenly, Tyler “it the window with a tire iron, busting the glass.”
As the window shattered, the complainant said he took off running out the back door and the two suspects fled in a gray Chrysler.
Shards of glass cut the complainant’s face during the incident, according to the report.
Deputy David Ross took pictures of the damages as well as of the alleged victim’s injuries and droplets of blood around the house as evidence in the case.
Suspect makes off with 2 ATVs
An unknown suspect reportedly stole two ATVs from a Valley Oak Drive residence.
According to an incident report, two Suzuki ATVs were taken from the Mayflower residence sometime between 2:15 p.m. Dec. 31 and 2:21 p.m. Jan. 2.
The complainant told deputy Timothy Johnson he secured both of the vehicles together before leaving Dec. 31 for a New Year’s celebration in Oklahoma. The Mayflower man did not realize the ATVs were missing until he went to check his mail on Jan. 2, according to his statement.
According to the report, the suspect(s) only left behind the lock and chain the complainant had secured the ATVs with.
The two ATVs were collectively valued at $18,000, according to the report. One of the recreational vehicles is a camouflage 2015 Suzuki LTF400 and the other is a green 2016 Suzuki LT-A400.
Both ATVs have been flagged as stolen in the Arkansas Crime Information Center.
Ex-tenant suspected in rental home break-in
A Conway woman is suspected of breaking into and vandalizing a Royal Lane residence.
According to an incident report, authorities were called shortly after 4:30 p.m. Jan. 3 to a rental property on Royal Lane after the landlord learned the residence appeared to have been burglarized.
The 57-year-old complainant told deputy Charles Wilks that he last stopped by the residence in question on Dec. 20 “to start getting it ready for a new tenant and everything appeared to be in good condition” at the time. However, when he stopped by on Jan. 3, he immediately noticed the front door was kicked in and also saw there was a flat screen TV “lying in his front yard.”
After walking through the home, the complainant said he also realized a microwave was missing.
The complainant said he suspects the previous tenant, 24-year-old Candace Marie Conway, “might have had something to do with the break in.”
Damages were estimated at $350 at the time the report was filed.
