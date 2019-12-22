From Conway Police Department reports
Christmas lights vandalized
An unknown suspect reportedly cut the wires from Christmas lights that were strung through the Lost Canyon Drive neighborhood last week.
According to an incident report, a Lost Canyon Drive resident on Monday reported that the Christmas lights lined along her walkway had been cut.
The 45-year-old woman told officer Cebron Hackett that when she noticed her Christmas lights had been vandalized, she’d remembered receiving an alert from other neighbors involved with the Homeowner’s Association that “other houses in the area had also had their lights cut.”
According to the incident report, the complainant’s Christmas lights were vandalized sometime between 5 a.m. Dec. 19 and 8:30 p.m. Monday.
Damages were estimated at $60 at the time the report was filed.
Attempted break in at Best Buy
An unknown suspect allegedly attempted to break into Best Buy early Tuesday morning.
According to an incident report, authorities were alerted just before 2 a.m. Tuesday that a possible break-in had occurred at the Best Buy on Elsinger Boulevard.
The front glass leading up to the building’s entrance was shattered. Officer Andrew Foreman also noted that the front sliding doors were left ajar; however, “the metal rolling door was not opened.”
The suspect had forced the sliding doors open, damaging the latch while attempting to break in, according to the report.
Damages were estimated at $3,000 at the time the report was filed.
Grandson accused of taking $19,000
A Conway man is accused of stealing more than $19,000 from his 87-year-old grandfather.
According to an incident report, a 64-year-old man was checking on his father last month when he learned his parents’ bank account was running unusually low. The complainant told officer Steven C. Culliford on Tuesday that he stopped by his father’s house last month to help clean up, noting his mother had died and he was his father’s power of attorney.
While at his father’s New Oxford Road residence, the complainant said he noticed the fanny pack his mother had kept her credit and debit cards was missing.
The 87-year-old’s grandson was at the residence at the time and pointed out that the fanny pack was mixed up in a pile of clothes. The 64-year-old proceeded to ask Matthew Kyle Dye, 27, where his father’s wallet was, and the 27-year-old reportedly “went and got it out of a basket in the laundry room.”
The 27-year-old later admitted to using his grandfather’s debit card to pay his rent and also for “food, drugs, utilities, alcohol and frivolous spending,” according to the incident report.
According to the report, Dye signed a letter on Nov. 19 admitting he wrongfully used his grandfather’s debit card.
The complainant told the officer he’d gathered his father’s bank statements and was able to account for $19,118.79 that he could prove Dye stole. The complainant said he did not immediately report the fraudulent act because Dye “told them that he was going to join the military and pay the money back.” However, “time passed and Dye is now saying he (doesn’t) want to join because his back hurts.”
According to the report, the complainant believes there are several other fraudulent charges to his father’s account but “he doesn’t have proof of those.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.