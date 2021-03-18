From Conway Police Department reports
Vehicle, foot pursuit leads to recovery of firearm, suspected marijuana
In the early morning hours of March 12, officers responded to a report of a breaking and entering in progress at the Fox Run Apartments on Donaghey Avenue in Conway. The caller told dispatchers they chased two men from their vehicle across the apartment parking lot, where the suspects fled in their own black four-door car. Upon sighting the vehicle on Donaghey, officers followed the vehicle for some time before attempting to initiate a traffic stop. When the officers turned on their emergency lights, the suspects fled and lost control of their vehicle after crossing the railroad tracks at Harkrider Street at nearly 75 miles per hour, according to the report.
A foot pursuit followed the vehicle crash and the two suspects were eventually detained near the parking lot of H&R Auto Sales. Upon a search of the suspect’s vehicle, who were later identified as Jerry Williams and Malik Wallace of Jacksonville, officers found a handgun, suspected marijuana and a scale with plastic baggies. Both suspects were charged with breaking or entering, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, among other charges.
Trespasser at Tacos for Life
Officers responded to a report of a trespasser at Tacos for Life on Oak Street on the evening of March 12. Upon arriving on scene, the on-duty manager of the restaurant asked officers to remove a male patron who was suspected to be intoxicated. Officers noted that upon approaching the patron they saw that he smelled of alcohol, had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and pants that were lowered to around the patron’s knees. When asked to pull up his pants, the patron was unable to do so. Officers arrested him for public intoxication and found two partially-consumed liquor bottles in the ensuing search.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
