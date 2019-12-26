From Conway Police Department reports
Suspect takes gift card out of woman’s mail
An unknown suspect stole a $50 gift card out of a Conway woman’s Christmas card last week.
According to an incident report, a Sedgefield Drive resident checked her mail Dec. 17 to find a Christmas card a family member sent her had been tampered with.
The 37-year-old woman told officer Wesley Pence she knew someone had to have tampered with the card, because this particular family member always sends her a gift card. To confirm her suspicions, the woman said she called the family member that sent the card and learned it should have had a $50 Trader Joe’s gift card in it.
Customer attempts to steal candy bars, drinks
An unnamed woman reportedly tried to steal nearly $30 worth of candy bars and drinks from a gas station on Skyline Drive last week.
Authorities were called just after 2 p.m. Dec. 18 to the Mobil on the Run gas station regarding a shoplifting incident that ended in a “scuffle” at the front register, according to an incident report.
The store manager told officer Frankie L. Henderson that she saw a Caucasian woman walking throughout the gas station and “conceal[ing] items in her purse.”
The suspect eventually walked up to the cash register to pay for a cup of ice and a drink when the store manager confronted her about the theft.
At this point, the incident report states the woman took two candy bars out of her purse and started to put them back on the shelf. However, the store manager “told her that she knows she has more in the purse and to empty her purse.”
The store manager ultimately grabbed the suspect’s purse and “the two (began) to scuffle,” the report states.
After the suspect fled the store, the store manager said she found “several more large candy bars in the purse, along with several beverages” collectively totaling $27, the report states.
Facebook posts allow woman to identify suspect
A Conway woman is accused of stealing items from local storage units and selling the items on Facebook.
According to an incident report, one of the victims was driving by the storage unit facility on Dec. 19 when she noticed there was a different lock on her unit and that her mother’s unit was left open.
After reporting the break in, the 46-year-old complainant began searching for the stolen items online and learned that a woman named NiKki Paynes was selling some of the items on Facebook, the incident report states.
The woman was able to track down the 42-year-old’s address and handed her information over to police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.