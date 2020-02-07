From Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office reports
Woman runs to neighbor's house after fight
Sheriff’s deputies were called to a residence on Third Circle last week after a woman ran to a neighbor’s house because she was fearful her boyfriend would hurt her.
According to an incident report, authorities were called to the residence around 11:30 a.m. Jan. 28 by a man who said his neighbor had run to his house because her boyfriend “was freaking out and trying to hurt her.”
The 31-year-old woman said her boyfriend was upset because she had accepted a job offer and he did not want her to take the job.
According to her statement, as soon as he learned she’d accepted the job, the 23-year-old man “became angry and started yelling that if she took the job they were done.”
The woman said she was fearful because he broke a broom during the argument and started stabbing at the wall.
After the 23-year-old suspect continued screaming at and threatening her, the woman “grabbed the baby from her bed [and] ran to [her] neighbor’s house” to call police, according to an order of protection request that was filed the next day in Faulkner County Circuit Court.
The woman did not have on a jacket or shoes when she fled her Third Circle residence, according to a report.
Deputy Zachary Cooley issued a BOLO (be on the lookout) notice against the woman’s boyfriend on the night in question. Before leaving, he told the woman how she could get a copy of the report and how to issue a protection order against her boyfriend.
Deputies respond to possible disturbance
Authorities went to a Greenbrier residence last week to check on a man who called 911 after the call was disconnected by a woman who said the caller had “made a mistake,” according to an incident report.
The 65-year-old man called 911 at 11:47 p.m. Jan. 28 and told dispatchers: “Something is going on.”
The caller also told dispatchers he couldn’t find his wallet when suddenly a woman got on the phone saying the man “made a mistake” and hung up on dispatchers, the report states.
Deputy Nicholas Lee went to the residence, located in the 370 block of Highway 225 West, to check on the man who called police.
When the deputy pulled up, he was met by the caller’s wife.
“She was agitated, but appeared to be unharmed,” Lee’s report reads in part. “[The caller] was sitting in a chair in the living room. He had multiple small injuries on his digits and one [on his] knee.”
According to the man’s wife, “he woke up very confused and disoriented after taking multiple sleeping medications along with consuming alcohol.”
As her husband called 911, she admitted to trying to stop him and said the couple “tussled over the phone and he ended up falling on the back porch.”
Metropolitan Emergency Medical Services crews were called to the residence to make sure the 65-year-old man was OK.
Deputy Lee told the man’s wife to call police should her husband cause any other issues, the report states.
Attempted mail theft
A Greenbrier woman called police last week after someone attempted to steal mail out of her mail box.
According to an incident report, the 52-year-old woman called police around 10:40 a.m. Jan. 29 to report an incident that occurred the day before.
The woman told deputy Crystil Graham that on Jan. 28, she caught a man trying to steal her mail.
As she walked out to her mailbox on the day in question, she said she saw “a white male open the lid to her mailbox and reached inside to grab mail.”
When she confronted the man, he took off running and jumped into a black Mitsubishi Eclipse, according to the woman’s statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.