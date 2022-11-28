From Conway Police Department reports
Pick-up line
On Nov. 12, officers took a call regarding a theft of property at Target on Elsinger Boulevard. A woman said she thinks someone stole her wallet while she was standing in the checkout line that day. She said she didn’t remember exactly which line she was in but it was near Starbucks and not a self-checkout line.
As she was standing in line, she pulled her wallet out of her diaper bag, according to the report.
“When she was done she thought that she put the wallet back in the diaper bag,” the report stated.
She said her baby then started crying so her husband gave her the vehicle keys and suggested she take the baby to the car. He asked her where the wallet was and she said the diaper bag. He discovered it was not in the diaper bag and the couple checked their cart, the floor and all the bags holding their merchandise but the wallet was not found.
“[The woman] thinks that someone took the wallet while was she was occupied with her baby,” the report stated.
Not-so great escape
On Nov. 14, officers responded to an escape out of Faulkner County. An inmate had run from FCSO’s custody in handcuffs.
“Originally the call came out as an escape from Unit 2, 2500 South German. At that time I was at Harkrider and Robins, and since I was close I headed in that direction,” an officer wrote in the report. “After some mild confusion it was discovered that the [inmate] actually ran from District Court, 810 Parkway.”
The officer then heard the inmate was running on Ash Street.
“As I turned onto Ash Street, dispatch advised [the inmate] jumped into the bed of a pickup truck that was traveling south on Ash Street,” an officer wrote. “I saw a pickup truck flashing their lights at me. I made a U-turn to get behind the truck so that I could give the tag to other units.
“As I was about to exit my patrol vehicle [the inmate] lifted his head, saw me and then jumped out of the bed of the Turks.”
The officer drew his service weapon and was about to order the inmate to the ground when the inmate took off running to the east. As the inmate ran across a yard, another officer “ran over to him and tackled him to the ground,” the report stated.
The officers held him until other units arrived.
