From Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office reports
2 accused of making threats
Two Conway men are accused of threatening a Benton County man and his son.
The 41-year-old Benton County man called sheriff’s deputies on Feb. 17 saying he was threatened by two Conway men and was concerned for his son’s welfare following the alleged threats, according to an incident report.
The two men reportedly were upset with the complainant and blamed him for a recent fatal crash.
According to the complainant, the men were upset with the Benton County man because Robyn J. Jones had been with him earlier in the day before she crashed near the intersection of Arkavalley and Rocky roads in Springhill on Feb. 14.
Joe Lee Bethune, 41, and Brandon Lee Shaffer, 39, reportedly told the complainant they would “come up there and get” him and his juvenile son, according to the report.
The complainant said he was concerned because the two men “were part of an Aryan organization that will take drastic action before the facts are known.”
The complainant told deputy Steve Sumner that he and Jones were in a dating relationship but broke up the morning of the crash “because she associated with people that he didn’t want [his son] to be around.”
Later that day, the complainant said he received a text from Jones saying “You won’t hear from me anymore” and believes this is why the suspects blame him for the Vilonia woman’s death.
Jacksonville woman banned from Dollar General
A Jacksonville woman is banned from the Dollar General store along Highway 365 after she reportedly considered stealing parmesan cheese last week.
Authorities were called to the store, located in the 230 block of Highway 365, on Feb. 17 after employees said they saw a woman “put some parmesan cheese in to her purse.”
Though the woman “placed it back onto the shelf,” employees requested the woman be criminally trespassed from the store.
A Mayflower officer caught up to the suspect vehicle the woman left in and pulled her over near the Valero gas station, according to an incident report. The officer told the woman she was not allowed back at the store after reportedly putting the cheese in her purse.
Conway man charged in domestic case
A Conway man is charged with domestic battery after reportedly punching his girlfriend in the head last week.
According to an incident, sheriff’s deputies were called at 3:12 a.m. Feb. 18 to a residence along Jerry Street after Zachary Darrell Fluker hit his girlfriend.
The girlfriend, who had a knot on the side of her head, told responding deputies that her boyfriend had texted her saying he left the area and put her keys in her vehicle. However, deputies spotted the man hiding in the woman’s vehicle, according to the report.
The man told police he was sleeping in the vehicle because he was not allowed inside the woman’s residence and claimed there hadn’t been a disturbance that night, the report states.
“At first, he would not unlock the vehicle and kept insisting that he had been there all night and that no physical altercation had taken place,” deputy Chad Pruett’s report reads in part.
The man later admitted to arguing with the alleged victim and said he dialed 911 for her.
Fluker was arrested on scene and was charged with third-degree domestic battery following the incident.
