From Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office reports
Resident reports theft at trailer
A Vilonia woman is suspected of stealing an air conditioning unit from a mobile home on South Fork Road.
A 58-year-old woman called sheriff’s deputies shortly before 11:30 am. Feb. 28 to file a theft report after learning the air conditioning unit at a her trailer was missing.
According to the woman’s statement, she also noted there was “damage to a wall outlet and a hole in the drywall by the kitchen.”
The complainant told deputy Steve Sumner she suspected Whitney Michele Ann Wood, 21, was responsible for the theft and damages to the home, according to an incident report.
Wood is suspected in the case because she “previously had access to the trailer and had broken a small window on the front door to gain access,” the complainant said.
The stolen air conditioning unit was valued at $1,700, according to the report.
Woman mistakes maintenance worker for intruder
Authorities were called last week to the Queens Manor Apartments after a tenant pulled a gun on a maintenance man because she reportedly thought he was an intruder.
According to an in incident report, authorities first received a call from the apartment manager after she heard one of the tenants in Building B pointed a gun at a maintenance worker and also slammed a door in his face.
Shortly after the first call, police received a call from the 34-year-old tenant, who said she pulled a gun on a man and slammed a door on him because he attempted to break into her apartment.
According to the maintenance worker’s statement, he knocked on the woman’s front door several times but never received an answer. Eventually, he asked the manager to unlock the apartment in question.
“He stated he knocked again before opening the door,” deputy Tonya Force wrote in her report. “He stated he opened the door, looked in and said ‘maintenance’ and [the woman] pulled a very long gun on him, ran towards him and hit him in the face with the door.”
The 34-year-old woman told the deputy she was in the shower and never heard the maintenance worker announce who he was. She also did not hear him knock on the door, according to her statement.
“[The woman] stated she had been in the shower when her front door opened and she saw an unknown man coming in her house,” the incident report reads in part. “[The woman] stated she thought she was being robbed so she pulled her gun and ran towards the ‘intruder’ [and] slammed and locked the door. She said she was yelling ‘get out I’m naked’ and he just stood there yelling something, but she could not understand what he was saying.”
After speaking with both parties about the incident, deputy Force advised the maintenance worker to “wear something identifying him as a maintenance man/employee, not sweats and a thermal undershirt like he was wearing” when stopping by residences for work.
The tenant was advised to “use extreme caution with a firearm,” according to the report.
Trailer falls off stolen vehicle
A trailer and the back bumper reportedly fell off a truck shortly after a suspect stole the vehicle and drove away in it.
A Parlarm Creek resident called police at 1:37 a.m. Friday after an unknown suspect stole his truck.
According to an incident report, the suspect fled toward Highway 286.
As deputy Stephen Canino headed to the residence in question, the 54-year-old complainant called the sheriff’s office back, saying the trailer and truck’s rear bumper had fallen off the truck and were lying int he roadway near the intersection of Palarm Creek and Panther roads.
The trailer was valued at $800 and the tile flooring stored in the trailer was valued at $1,000, according to the complainant.
Deputy Canino noted in his report that the license plate on the vehicle returned to a gray 2012 Chevrolet Silverado. However, according to the complainant’s statement, the stolen vehicle was not a Chevrolet Silverado.
The deputy kept the license plate and notified other deputies of the incident, the report states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.