From Conway Police Department reports
Window pulled from resident’s car
An unknown suspect reportedly pulled on of the windows out of an Eastport Circle resident’s vehicle earlier this week.
According to an incident report, the alleged victim called police just before 7 a.m. Wednesday after realizing his black 2011 Dodge Challenger had been vandalized.
As he walked out to his vehicle Wednesday morning, the complainant said he first thought he’d left the back, driver’s side window rolled down when he parked it the night before. However, when he attempted to roll up the window, “it made a grinding noise.”
At this point, the complainant inspected the window more closely and learned someone “pulled out [the window] and placed [it] in the grass beside the car.”
The 34-year-old complainant believes the damages occurred sometime between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, the report states.
At the time the report was filed, it did not appear anything was stolen from the vehicle.
Gun, money, cigarettes taken from vehicle
A vehicle parked along Helen Street reportedly was broken into Wednesday morning.
According to an incident report, police were called around 9:20 a.m. Wednesday to a residence along Helen Street after a resident reported several items, including a handgun, were stolen from his vehicle.
The 29-year-old complainant found out his vehicle was broken into after he walked out to his vehicle around 7:30 a.m. on the day in question to grab his cigarettes, according to the report.
Because he was unable to find the cigarettes inside his white 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe, the Helen Street resident said he went to look for the cigarettes in his house. After unsuccessfully finding the cigarettes, the 29-year-old went back to his vehicle. At this point, he realized his wallet was “sitting open” on the center console, according to the report.
Once he noticed his wallet was left open, the complainant began looking through his vehicle and found out the $65 that was in his wallet was missing, the cigarettes were gone and a 9mm Taurus PT111 along with two magazines were also missing.
The handgun was pushed between the driver’s seat and the middle console while one magazine was kept in the driver’s door pocket and the other in the middle console, the report states.
According to the report, the complainant believes he may have left his doors unlocked because there “were no signs of forced entry.”
The firearm has since been flagged as stolen in the Arkansas Crime Information Center.
2 wanted in theft
Two unnamed suspects are accused of stealing two TVs from the Walmart on Skyline Drive.
Authorities were called shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday to the Walmart on Skyline Drive after two men reportedly pushed past an employee with two stolen TVs, according to an incident report.
One of the employees told officer Andrew J. Foreman that she noticed the two suspects walking toward the front of the store with two TVs in their cart. According to her statement, the two “came from one of the main walkways in the store and not from a check out with the two TVs in the cart.”
When the woman asked the men about whether they bought the TVs, one of the suspects handed her a receipt. The receipt reportedly had one TV listed on it. At this point, she asked about the second TV and the suspect gave her a receipt from a Walmart in Little Rock.
After handing her receipts, one of the suspects told the employee to “get out his way” and eventually pushed past her, the report states.
The woman said the incident “happened so fast that she wasn’t sure if he pushed her with his hands or not,” according to the report.
According to the woman’s statement, the suspects fled the area in a silver Mercedes sedan.
