From Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office reports
2 break into That 70's Store
Two unnamed suspects burglarized the That 70’s Store last week.
According to an incident report, sheriff’s deputies were alerted just after 1:30 a.m. Jan. 16 that an alarm had sounded in the store.
As they pulled up to the store, located just outside of Conway along Highway 65, deputies could see the suspects had busted the glass out of the front door, the report states.
“Most of the glass was on the outside of the door from being busted,” deputy Mackenzie Gulley’s report reads in part. “We searched the property around the store and found no one in the area.”
Once the building was cleared, deputies alerted the store owner about the incident. The store owner arrived on scene shortly after to see if anything was stolen during the break-in.
Though he couldn’t immediately tell if anything was missing, he and the responding deputies learned the suspects stole six glass pipes after reviewing the business’ security footage.
“The footage showed two, what looked to be male subjects … bust the glass on the front door and enter the store,” Gulley’s report states.
After the two busted through the window, one of the suspects jumped over the counter while the other held up a bag for him. The suspect who jumped behind the counter “started grabbing glass pipes from a rack and placing them into [the] bag.”
“After they had several pipes in the bag, the first subject walked from around the counter and followed his partner towards the middle of the store. At that time, the alarm went off and the subjects ran back out the door and ran towards the east side of the store,” the report states.
The stolen pipes were collectively valued at $305 and damages to the front door were estimated at $400, according to the report.
Boat taken from parking lot
A pontoon boat reportedly was stolen from the Queens Manor Apartments last week.
According to an incident report, a Conway man filed a theft report shortly before 11 a.m. Jan. 16 after noticing the day before his white 2007 Tracker pontoon boat was missing.
The 64-year-old man said the boat was parked in front of Building D at Queens Manor and that he last saw the boat on Jan. 13.
The stolen boat is valued at $4,300 and was flagged as stolen property in the National Crime Information Center.
Mayflower man accused of taking vehicle
A Conway resident called police last week after a Mayflower man asked to borrow her vehicle but neglected to bring it back.
According to an incident report, the woman called the sheriff’s office shortly after 3 p.m. Jan. 16 to file a report against 60-year-old David Wayne Moore because he “was just supposed to go to his destination and bring her vehicle right back” but had not.
The 68-year-old woman told deputy Timothy Johnson that Moore first asked to borrow her vehicle around 6 a.m. on the day in question. The first time he asked to borrow the vehicle, she did not let him. However, she agreed later on to let him use her tan 1997 Ford pickup truck.
The woman attempted to call the Mayflower man and also went to his sister’s house to look for him but was unable to locate Moore or her vehicle, according to the report.
After talking to the woman, the deputy issued a BOLO (be on the lookout) alert regarding the unauthorized use of a vehicle complaint.
