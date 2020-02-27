From Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office reports
Clerk reports receiving fake money
A Damascus woman is accused of using counterfeit money at a Wooster gas station last week.
Authorities were called around 9:40 p.m. Feb. 20 to the Patton One Stop gas station after a clerk reported she received two counterfeit bills from Valarie Theresa Hood, 33.
According to an incident report, the woman first purchased a $3.73-pack of cigarettes with a $5 bill. After buying the cigarettes, Hood “tried to pass the $50 bill.”
When the woman handed over the $50, the clerk said she noticed it read: “For Motion Picture Use Only.”
As the clerk confronted the Damascus woman about the fake bill, the 33-year-old woman asked if she could have it back, noting she got it from a man named Buster Johnston, the report states.
According to the clerk, both individuals stop by the gas station “on a daily basis.”
Deputy Kenneth Hollis confiscated the bills as evidence after speaking with the clerk and told her how to get a copy of the report associated with the case.
Neighbor upset about fire
A Faulkner County man said he wants to press charges against a neighbor after a grass fire damaged his front lawn.
According to an incident report, a Laramie Road resident called 911 on Saturday afternoon after a fire got out of hand and spread to his neighbor’s property.
The 18-year-old told deputy Charles Wilks he was burning trash behind his house but that the wind picked up and “caused the grass next to his property to catch on fire.”
The teen said that as soon as the fire was “out of his control,” he called for help.
The 18-year-old’s neighbor was upset his yard was affected by the fire, according to the report.
The fire affected a portion of the neighbor’s front lawn, which upset the 52-year-old man. The 52-year-old neighbor told deputy Wilks he wanted to press charges because of the damages his property sustained.
After speaking with both men, the deputy gave the 52-year-old man the incident number associated with the report and told the man how to get a copy of it so that he could file a civil case if he wished to do so.
Concert leads to disturbance
A Vilonia man called police early Sunday morning after his friend started acting abusive toward him.
According to an incident report, a 55-year-old Vilonia man called sheriff’s deputies around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, saying his friend “was being abusive” after the two returned home from a concert.
The complainant told deputy Stephen Canino that at one point, he was in the bathroom when Nicholas Wade Abbott, 30, walked in and grabbed him by the throat. Because Abbott grabbed him by the throat, the complainant said he pushed him in the bathtub in an effort to get the 30-year-old off of him.
The suspect reportedly injured himself while at the concert by jumping onto and falling off the stage, the complainant said.
Canino noted the suspect “was extremely intoxicated” and had bruising on his right shoulder and back as well as cuts on his back and bottom lip. Abbott claimed the complainant “beat him up.”
The man who called police said he did not want to press charges Abbott, he just wanted him out of his home.
