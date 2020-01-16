From Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office reports
Woman’s vehicle vandalized
Authorities were called to a Third Circle residence last week after a woman learned the brake line on her vehicle was cut.
According to an incident report, the complainant called the sheriff’s office shortly after 1 p.m. Jan. 5 after realizing her vehicle was vandalized.
The 31-year-old woman told deputy Robert Hensley she “did not know when it happened” and had just found the damage before calling the sheriff’s office.
The woman suspects a 21-year-old Mayflower resident is responsible for cutting her brake line. According to her statement, she believes the 21-year-old could be a potential suspect because he and her boyfriend “have been feuding here lately.”
Suspect steals shed
An unknown suspect reportedly stole a shed from a Sundown Drive residence, leaving behind everything that was inside it.
Sheriff’s deputies were called around 4:30 p.m. Jan. 5 after a Vilonia man realized a 12 feet by 12 feet out building was missing from a property he recently purchased near Conway.
According to the 60-year-old complainant’s statement, when he purchased the land on Sundown Drive, there was a green, shed with a barn-style roof in the yard. However, when he stopped by the property on Jan. 5, the shed was missing.
The perpetrator took everything that was inside the building out, only making off with the shed itself, according to the incident report.
The stolen shed is valued around $3,000, according to the report.
Deputies respond to disturbance
Sheriff’s deputies were called to a Lollie Road resident regarding an argument between a husband and wife.
The complainant called police shortly before 9 p.m. Jan. 6 because he “could hear arguing” coming from a neighbor’s house, according to an incident report.
Before authorities arrived on scene, the complainant said that one of the individuals involved had left the residence in question, driving off in an “older model, white Volkswagen with the windshield busted out.”
Deputy Stephen Canino spoke with one of the homeowners and learned that while the couple got into a disagreement, the argument “never turned physical.” The 52-year-old man Canino spoke to said that his wife had accused him of cheating on her before they began arguing. The argument “did not last long” before the man’s wife left their Lollie Road residence, according to the man’s statement.
FCSO recovers stolen license plate
Authorities recovered a stolen license plate and also arrested the passenger while on a traffic stop last week.
Deputy Joshua Lavrinc noticed there was a glass pipe in the floor between the passenger’s feet while on a traffic stop shortly around 9:20 p.m. Jan. 6, according to an incident report.
David Scott Mauldin II, 23, of Mayflower was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia after the deputy spotted the pipe, the report states.
The deputy also learned the driver Theodore Edward Walker, 44, had an active warrant issued against him out of Saline County. After reaching out to Saline County officials, Lavrinc was instructed to issue Walker a new court date instead of arresting him, according to an incident report.
Dispatchers said the license plate on the vehicle “was confirmed stolen.”
Walker was issued multiple citations – driving on a suspended license, having defective equipment, failing to register and not having liability insurance – following the incident. According to the report, the vehicle Walker was driving was towed from the scene and the stolen license plate was “seized to be turned over to the DMV.”
