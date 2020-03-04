From Conway Police Department reports
Resident crashes into firetruck, faces DWI
A Conway man is charged with a DWI after reportedly crashing into a firetruck early Friday morning.
According to an incident report, authorities were called to a crash at the intersection of Oak Street and Museum Road on Friday regarding a crash involving a firetruck.
Lt. Ryan Britton noted in his report that he could smell alcohol on 26-year-old Alexander Dreshun Franklin’s breath when talking to him about the crash.
According to the firefighter driving the firetruck, Franklin was driving behind him and crashed into the firetruck as he turned onto Museum Road. The firefighter said he was making a wide turn when Franklin drove into the fire engine.
Franklin claimed he was turning onto Museum Road from west Oak Street and that the firetruck was turning from east Oak Street.
Franklin’s roommate, who was the passenger in Franklins silver Dodge Charger, confirmed Franklin was driving behind the firetruck and said the 26-year-old crashed into the firetruck.
Though the suspect’s roommate claimed “he only saw Alexander drink water,” Franklin admitted to officer Jessica Flanery that the two “went to TC’s Grill … and that he had three beers and two shots.”
At this point, the officer had Franklin participate in field sobriety tests. According to the report, Franklin refused to complete the one-leg-stand test because “it was too cold.”
Following the tests, Franklin agreed to give a breath sample in a portable breathalyzer, which showed that his blood-alcohol concentration was at 0.11.
Franklin was ultimately arrested and taken to the Conway Police Department for further investigation. While at the police department, he gave another breath sample and showed to have a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.15.
According to Lt. Britton’s report, authorities also found a bag of suspected cocaine on the ground where Franklin was standing prior to his arrest. Online records show the 26-year-old was charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class D felony, following the incident. Franklin also faces a DWI and was cited for a careless and prohibited driving violation.
Shoplifting case leads to felony charge
A man accused of stealing flashlights from Walmart on Friday is charged with a felony drug charge.
Officers initially were called on Friday to the Walmart on Skyline Drive regarding a shoplifting incident, according to an incident report.
By the time officer Jim Pfrenger arrived on scene, the suspect had walked over to the Murphy USA gas station.
The store’s loss prevention officer told Pfrenger he saw 54-year-old James Allen Henson take three flashlights and leave the store without paying for them.
When confronted about the theft, Henson gave the officer consent to search his pockets, the report states. As Pfrenger searched Henson’s pockets, he reportedly found drug paraphernalia.
“As I started to search Henson, he began reaching for the inside of his jacket pocket,” the incident report reads in part. “I reached for the inside pocket and felt the shape of a glass smoking pipe. I placed Henson in handcuffs and removed the glass smoking pipe, which had possible meth residue.”
After detaining the 54-year-old, the officer reviewed the store’s security footage. The footage reportedly showed Henson putting two of the flashlights “on the bill of his ball cap” and the other “in his pocket.”
Henson is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class D felony, and theft by receiving, a Class A misdemeanor, following the incident.
