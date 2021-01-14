police beat

From Conway Police Department reports
Separate vehicle break-ins reported
Around 10:30 a.m. Monday, a woman parked her vehicle at the Gatlin Park walking trail. About a half hour into her walk, she received an alert her debit card had just been used at Kroger on Salem Road in the amount of $1,016. She returned to her vehicle and found the passenger side back window had been broken and her purse was missing. She reported her purse contained her driver’s license, debit/credit cards and social security card.
On Tuesday, a working was working out at Planet Fitness around 1:30 p.m. When she returned to her vehicle in the parking lot, she found one of the windows broken and her backpack was missing. She told police her debit/credit cards, driver’s license and a green wallet with $20 cash were in the backpack.
Gas drive off
Just before 1 a.m. Tuesday, police were called to Mobil on the Run regarding a gas theft. Workers told police a white woman in her late 30s to early 40s with blonde hair had brought in a PayPal card as collateral because she was going to fill up and pay with cash. After pumping $60.72 of gas, she drove off without paying. The clerk was unable to use the PayPal card to retrieve payment.
Stolen trading cards
Shortly after 4:30 p.m. Monday, a “white male wearing all black clothing” entered Books-a-Million, took two boxes of Magic: The Gathering trading cards and left the store without paying, according to a report. No further description was included in the report. The store’s loss prevention officer said he will review the security video.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.