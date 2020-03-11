From Conway Police Department reports
Resident facing DWI tries to hide marijuana in pants
A Conway man who was arrested on a DWI charge Saturday night reportedly tried to stuff two bags of suspected marijuana in his sweatpants before getting out of his vehicle.
Willis L. Brooks, 35, is charged with a DWI, possession of a controlled substance, driving on a suspend ended license and was also cited for inattentive driving following the traffic stop.
According to an incident report, officer Wesley Pence pulled over the silver 2011 Chevrolet Aveo that Brooks was driving after watching the 35-year-old weave into other lanes multiple times.
At one point, Brooks pulled into a construction site “that was inaccessible due to the construction” after he noticed the officer was driving behind him. The officer noted in his report that Brooks crossed over into the opposite lane several times and that he “came to a complete stop at a yield sign at the roundabout” on Sixth Street even though there was no other traffic in the area.
The suspect driver pulled into the Chapel Ridge Apartments parking lot and told the officer “he was driving in that manner because the vehicle had a mechanical issue with he ‘tie rods.’”
Officer Pence said he could smell alcohol on the 35-year-old’s breath while speaking with Brooks. He also noted in his report that Brooks’ eyes were “glassy and bloodshot” and that his speech was slurred.
According to the report, there was an open beer can in the cup holder.
As the officer ran Brooks’ information through the dispatch center, another officer noticed the 35-year-old had stuffed something into his pants.
When asked what he put in his pants, Brooks reportedly replied: “Two bags.”
After searching the Conway man, authorities reportedly found “two clear plastic baggies containing marijuana in the front of Mr. Brooks’ sweatpants, about midway down his left pant leg.”
According to the report, officers on scene decided to arrest Brooks on suspicion of a DWI after having him perform field sobriety tests.
Following the tests, Brooks was taken to the police department to give a breath sample. According to the report, a Breathalyzer test showed he had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.20.
The Conway man is scheduled to appear next on April 20 in Conway District Court for a plea and arraignment hearing. Online records show he was found guilty of a DWI III in October 2019.
Early-morning crash leads to arrest
A Morrilton man was arrested early Sunday morning on suspicion of a DWI.
According to an incident report, authorities responded to a crash near the Kings Dueling Pianos bar just before 1 a.m. Sunday.
Kevin Allen Versluys, 32, of Morrilton reportedly crashed his red 1988 Porsche 944 onto a curb. A witness told officer Brandon Huff that he helped Versluys out of the vehicle and took the man’s keys away before police arrived.
Before asked to perform field sobriety tests, the Morrilton man reportedly said: “I shouldn’t have drank this much.”
Officer Dustin Danner conducted the field sobriety tests. However, according to his report, he ended the tests early for safety reasons.
At this point, the report states Versluys was taken to the police department to give a breath sample. At first, he showed to have a blood alcohol concentration of 0.17. Following the first test, he asked if he could take a second. The second test showed his blood alcohol concentration was 0.16.
Online records show the 32-year-old was charged with a DWI, driving left of center, failing to maintain control, careless and prohibited driving and that he was also cited for failing to present proof of insurance and for reportedly not having liability insurance.
Versluys is scheduled to appear next on April 20 in Conway District Court for a plea and arraignment hearing.
