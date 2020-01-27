From Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office reports
Vilonia man hits girlfriend, arrested
A Vilonia man was arrested on Jan. 18 after reportedly hitting his girlfriend in the face because she wasn’t driving fast enough.
According to an incident report, the 26-year-old victim called police just after 4 p.m. because her boyfriend
had hit her in the face multiple times.
The woman told deputy Timothy Johnson that Coltin Milburn Bundick first hit her as she was driving along Highway 64. The two were headed “to go bull riding” when Bundick said he “wanted her to speed up because she was driving too slow.”
The Vilonia man began cursing at his girlfriend and “then backhanded her while she was driving,” according to the woman’s statement.
At this point, the woman said she pulled over and told Bundick she was calling the police.
After she pulled over, the woman told deputy Johnson that Bundick tried to take her car. As he tried to make off with her vehicle, the woman said she was able to get back into the vehicle. Once she climbed back into the vehicle, the Vilonia man pulled into the Sixty Four County Store and tried to take his girlfriend’s phone away so she couldn’t call authorities.
During the struggle, Bundick reportedly “ripped” the rearview mirror off before hitting the alleged victim a second time and putting her in a headlock, the woman said.
A man at the gas station witnessed the incident and pulled one of the doors open as the suspect hit the woman. As the witness opened the car door, Bundick jumped out and took off running, the report states.
Authorities later found the 26-year-old suspect at a residence on Liberty Road and arrested him on a third-degree domestic battery charge.
Records show he also had a failure-to-appear warrant issued against him out of the Vilonia Police Department.
Woman reportedly cuts up ex-boyfriend's clothes
A Conway woman is accused of vandalizing her ex-boyfriend’s property.
Kelly Suzanne Buchanan, 50, reportedly went to her ex-boyfriend’s house on Jan. 19 and damaged several of his belongings, according to an incident report.
The 50-year-old woman is accused of keying the complainant’s maroon 2006 Honda VR3 motorcycle, shattering the window of a van, attempting to cut up the tires on the motorcycle and cutting up the man’s clothes.
At the time the complaint was filed against Buchanan, damages were estimated at $2,650.
2 suspected in shoplifting case
Two unnamed women reportedly stole around $150 worth of items from a Dollar General store.
According to an incident report, sheriff’s deputies were called shortly before 10 p.m. Jan. 20 after an employee saw two women take off with a shopping cart filled with food, towels and adult diapers.
The woman told deputy Stephen Canino that she saw the women walking about the store with a man. As the man walked up to the front counter to check out, he reportedly handed the women a set of keys and the two “walked out of the store with the shopping cart full of merchandise.”
