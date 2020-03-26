From Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office reports
Woman files complaint against boyfriend
A Vilonia man is accused of beating his girlfriend and threatening to kill her.
The alleged victim filed a complaint against the 37-year-old suspect on March 5, according to an incident report.
The 45-year-old woman told chief deputy Matt Rice that she and her boyfriend have dated for two years but that he “kept her from leaving the home” on March 3 and 4.
The suspect accused her of cheating on her during this time frame and began throwing things at her, the woman said.
“She said at one point through the night, he had hit her in the face with a pillow, pinched her and threw [Mountain] Dew in her face. He also punched her in the chest and hit her on her knee,” Rice wrote in his report. “[The woman] said she finally went to bed and he woke her up accusing her of hiding dope from him.”
The 37-year-old man reportedly threatened to kill the complainant after she mentioned getting a restraining order, according to the report.
Stepfather demands set of keys
A Faulkner County woman called authorities on March 5 after her stepfather reportedly threatened to attack her over a set of keys.
According to an incident report, a 32-year-old woman called the sheriff’s office shortly before 5 p.m. March 5 after her stepfather pushed her and said he would beat her over a set of keys.
The 53-year-old man reportedly went to the complainant’s Langley Trail residence and aggressively demanded a set of keys that belonged to her mother. However, the woman said she had the keys “due to a previous incident that had occurred [that the] Mayflower Police Department handled.”
After explaining she had the keys because of the previous incident, the complainant said her stepfather “became upset” and tried to push open the front door as she shut it.
At this point, he also pushed her and threatened to beat her, according to an incident report. The woman admitted to pushing the 53-year-old to the ground after he threatened her, according to deputy Crystil Graham’s report.
The deputy gave the complainant the number associated with the report and told her how to file for a no contact order if she wished to do so, the report states.
Witnesses mistakenly accuse man of choking girlfriend
Authorities were called to a residence on Fuller Road earlier this month after a couple believed it saw a man choking a woman in the roadway.
The couple called the sheriff’s office at 6:35 p.m. March 5, according to an incident report.
The couple told deputy Joe Tillman it witnessed a man chocking a woman. One of the complainants admitted to firing his handgun in the air “to warn the offender off,” according to the report.
When the deputy confronted the possible suspect about the allegations against him, the 32-year-old man denied choking his girlfriend. He said he and the 24-year-old woman were arguing over money when she chased after him and ultimately fell onto the ground. The other couple must have thought he was choking the 24-year-old as he helped her back to her feet, he said.
According to the deputy’s report, the woman had red marks on her neck. However, the marks “were not consistent with what I would have expected from chocking as described by the witnesses.”
The 24-year-old did not want to fill out a statement and did not screen in as a victim of domestic abuse, the report states.
