From Conway Police Department reports
Packages taken off resident’s porch
An unknown suspect reportedly stole two packages that were dropped off at a residence on Farris Road over the weekend.
According to an incident report, a 30-year-old woman who lives on Farris Road had an iPhone 6 and a basketball goal delivered to her home Saturday.
The items in question reportedly were dropped off while she was at work. However, when she returned home that evening, the packages were gone, the woman said.
The woman was unsure of an exact time frame for when the theft occurred, but said they must have been taken sometime between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday.
Shingles stolen off construction site
More than $1,500 worth of shingles reportedly were taken from a construction site last weekend.
An office assistant for Rush-Hal Development called police shortly before 9 a.m. Monday after learning sixty bundles of shingles were missing from a construction site, according to an incident report.
The shingles were stored at the work site, located in the 1060 block of Ginko Drive, and were collectively valued at $1,800.
The shingles are believed to have been taken using a trailer sometime between Friday evening and Monday morning.
“The shingles were last seen at the construction site Friday evening. When employees returned to work on Monday morning, it was learned that the shingles had been stolen,” officer Vanessa M. Pieper’s report reads in part. “(The office assistant) advised that whoever was responsible for the theft had to have used a trailer in order to haul off that much.”
Ex-boyfriend suspected of vandalism
A Conway man is suspected of damaging his ex-girlfriend’s vehicle by reportedly putting rice in her gas tank.
Authorities were called Tuesday morning to a residence on Dahlia Street after a woman learned someone had put rice in her gas tank.
According to the woman’s statement, her son was driving to school Tuesday when “the vehicle died on him.”
After inspecting the vehicle, the two found rice around the gas cap area.
The 36-year-old woman told officer Hayden King that she suspected her ex-boyfriend was responsible because he was released from jail the day before.
The woman believes the rice was put in her vehicle sometime between 7-7:16 a.m. Tuesday while her son was warming up the red 2015 Chevrolet 1500. According to the report, the woman said she believes this is when the incident happened because she found “rice in the floor of the garage as well as a gas can.”
Damages were estimated at $2,500 at the time the report was filed.
Woman loses debit card, ID at Walmart
A Davis Street resident called police Tuesday after realizing she’d lost her driver’s license and debit card.
According to the woman’s statement, she believes she lost the cards while at Walmart the day before.
The 72-year-old woman told officer Steven C. Culliford that she was at Walmart between 11 a.m. to noon Monday and that she believes she dropped her cards while reaching into her pockets to grab some cash.
The woman said she also thought it was possible she left her driver’s license and debit card behind in the taxi that picked her up. However, she called the cab driver and he was unable to find her cards.
According to the report, the woman’s debit card has since been canceled “due to activity that wasn’t hers.”
