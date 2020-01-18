From Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office reports
FCSO called to couple’s dispute
Authorities were called to a Greenbrier residence last week regarding an intoxicated couple that got into a dispute.
According to an incident report, sheriff’s deputies were called just before 2 a.m. Jan. 10 to a residence along West Hills Road after a disturbance left two individuals injured.
The 59-year-old man involved in the incident told deputy Terry Roper his girlfriend attacked him because she was upset with the man’s ex-wife.
The 59-year-old Greenbrier man said his girlfriend walked into the home screaming about his ex-wife before proceeding to punch his TV. After breaking the TV, the 39-year-old Conway woman reportedly kicked the front door of the West Hills Road residence and busted through the glass frame.
As she kicked through the door, the woman fell off the porch and landed face first onto the ground, according to the report.
The woman’s boyfriend also told authorities that while he attempted to calm the 39-year-old woman down, she continued “punching and kicking” him.
At one point, the man said the woman “slammed the truck door on his hand” when he went to get the pizza he’d bought.
The deputy noted the Greenbrier man had several injuries. According to the report, the man “had multiple small, half-inch cuts on his face and his lip was bleeding.”
Authorities met up with the man’s girlfriend at the Baptist Health Medical Center in Conway to talk to her about the incident.
The woman had a laceration on her chin that was stitched shut and also had other smaller scratches on her forearms, elbow and face and had a bruised knee, the report states.
According to the woman’s statement, she was pushed off the porch.
The woman claimed her boyfriend stomped on her head before she fought back “to defend herself,” the report states.
Authorities noted that both individuals “were extremely intoxicated” and advised both parties how to file charges against the other since it was not apparent who the aggressor was, according to the report.
Trailer taken from home
An unknown suspect reportedly stole a 16-foot trailer from a Holland residence.
Authorities were alerted of the theft around 2:45 p.m. Jan. 10, according to an incident report.
The trailer’s owner told police he allowed a Downwind Avenue resident to borrow his trailer “while she was building her house.”
According to the complainant’s statement, he dropped off the 16-foot trailer on Dec. 30. However, when he called the Holland woman on Jan. 7, the Conway man learned his trailer was missing.
The woman reportedly told the complainant she thought he’d already picked up the trailer “a while back,” adding that it “ha(d) been gone for a few days.”
According to the report, the trailer is valued around $1,600.
Suspects use Greenbrier woman’s information for food
An unnamed suspect fraudulently used a Greenbrier woman’s credit card information to purchase more than $130 worth of food from a Panera Bread in Missouri.
A Pin Oak Cove resident called the sheriff’s office shortly before 3:30 p.m. Jan. 10 to file a complaint after learning her bank account had been compromised.
According to the 52-year-old woman’s statement, she received an alert from First Service Bank regarding fraudulent activity on her account. After reviewing her account statement, the woman found out that even though she still had her credit card, someone had used her information and charged $138.32 to her account at a Panera Bread in Kansas City, Missouri.
Panera Bread staff said they were able to pull a photo of the suspects from surveillance footage, according to the report.
