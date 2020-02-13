From Conway Police Department reports
Unwanted visitor tries to steal grill
A 47-year-old Conway man reportedly tried to steal a grill from outside an Oakwood Village Trailer Park residence earlier this week.
According to an incident report, a 50-year-old Oakwood Village Trailer Park resident called police around 2 p.m. Tuesday because her ex-husband had violated a no-contact order by showing up and trying to talk to her.
The complainant told officer Timothy East she was outside cleaning another tenant’s residence when her ex-husband walked up. The woman told Mark Lewis “multiple times” that he was violating a no contact order before he decided to leave.
“As he was leaving, Lewis attempted to steal a propane grill that was against the side of the trailer, but abandoned his efforts when [he was] notified that the police were on the way,” according to the report.
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest
A 20-year-old Conway resident faces a felony drug charges after authorities reportedly found nearly 2 ounces of marijuana in his vehicle Tuesday afternoon.
Jaren Samuel Richards, 20, is charged with two Class D felonies — possession of a controlled substance with purpose to deliver and possession of drug manufacturing paraphernalia — and a Class A misdemeanor — possession of drug paraphernalia — following an afternoon traffic stop.
Officer David Starbuck pulled over the white 2000 Lexus GS3 Richards was driving shortly after 12:45 p.m. Tuesday after he saw the 20-year-old drive over the fog line on Washington Avenue, according to an incident report.
While attempting to gather the 20-year-old’s registration and insurance paperwork, the officer noticed Richards “appeared to be nervous,” the report states.
At one point, Richards was asked to step out of the vehicle because Starbuck could smell “a very strong odor” of marijuana inside the vehicle.
When asked if authorities could search the Lexus, the 20-year-old reportedly replied by saying “that’s not my car.” Because Richards was was “in actual physical control of the vehicle,” Starbuck said “he was responsible for the content” inside the vehicle.
At this point, the report states Richards began “looking around nervously.”
After searching the 20-year-old’s pockets, the officer found torn up plastic bags “and a small amount of cash.” Immediately after Starbuck searched his pockets, Richards mentioned a recent trip to the ATM.
“It is in my training and experience that a person would do this to keep money from being seized,” Starbuck noted in his report.
Eventually, officers on scene asked the 18-year-old passenger to step out of the vehicle so that they could conduct a probable cause search.
When asking the Little Rock teen if there was anything illegal in the vehicle, the 18-year-old looked at Richards “with concern,” the report states.
As officers searched the vehicle, Richards yelled out that “she has nothing to do with this.”
During the search, officers found nearly 2 ounces of marijuana in the vehicle, according to the report.
The Conway man was arrested on scene. Online records show the 20-year-old posted bond Wednesday night and is scheduled to appear Feb. 24 in Faulkner county Circuit Court for a plea and arraignment hearing.
Suspect steals woman's bank info to pay utility bill
An unnamed suspect used a 70-year-old Conway woman’s debit card information to fraudulently pay off their Entergy bill.
The 70-year-old Woodland Springs Drive resident filed a report at the police department around 5 p.m. Tuesday after learning hear account had been compromised, according to an incident report.
The woman told officer Timothy East she believes someone at a restaurant stole her debit card information but that she was unsure of what restaurant the suspect worked at because she “eat[s] out often.”
The woman’s account information was used to pay a $291.36 Entergy bill, according to the report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.