From Conway Police Department reports
Officers find contraband in safe at probationer's house
A Conway woman is behind bars in the county jail after authorities learned she was reportedly selling methamphetamine.
According to an incident report, Conway officers went to Tricia Shirel Guerra’s residence on Ash Street to conduct probation search on Wednesday.
While at the 38-year-old Conway woman’s home, police requested keys to two safes found inside the residence.
Guerra gave police to one of the safes and the other was “force[d] open by officers,” the report states.
The first safe “contained a plethora of drug paraphernalia for methamphetamine, such as a scale and syringes.” Authorities found approximately 19 grams of methamphetamine in the second safe. There was also suspected marijuana and pills inside the second safe, the report states.
According to a felony probable cause affidavit filed against the 38-year-old, Guerra admitted she’d been selling methamphetamine.
“She stated that she was not making much money as a cab driver and that selling methamphetamine was helping her pay her bills,” Lt. Andrew Burningham’s report reads in part. “She stated that she had been selling drugs for a short time. She would not elaborate on anything else involving the drugs.”
Online records show Guerra was charged with four felonies — possession of methamphetamine with purpose to deliver, maintaining a drug premises in a drug-free zone and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia — along with two misdemeanors counts of possession of a controlled substance following the home probation search.
2 witness abuse, call police
Formal aggravated assault and domestic battery charges have been filed against a 41-year-old man who reportedly threatened another man who confronted him about a domestic incident Friday night.
Two Conway men were out jogging Friday night when suddenly they heard a woman screaming, according to a report.
The two men ran towards a nearby apartment to see what was happening when they saw a woman “on the ground screaming and a black male [who] was acting very aggressive.”
When they confronted 41-year-old Dexter R. Johnson, one of the witnesses who was jogging through the area said Johnson responded by pulling out a black handgun.
"I had noticed the man saying he was in the Army and then had a gun pointed at us, me specifically,” one of the men told authorities following the incident.
As officers spoke to the two men about what they witnessed, another began asking the woman about what happened.
According to a report, the woman had visible injuries to her left eye, left cheek and upper lip. Her left eye was swollen and her left cheek was scraped and bleeding, the report states.
The woman “was intoxicated and very upset” and did not want to cooperate with authorities on scene, according to a report.
Johnson told police he kicked the woman out of his apartment for the night, noting they were “dating” but that she “was not his girlfriend.”
After collecting the woman’s belongings for her and shutting the door in her face, Johnson said the woman in question began yelling and banging on his door.
Johnson admitted to pushing the woman but denied hitting her.
On Monday, prosecutors formally filed a felony aggravated assault charge as well as a misdemeanor third-degree domestic battery charge against Johnson.
The Conway man is scheduled to appear next on March 30 in Faulkner County Circuit Court for a plea and arraignment hearing.
Meth exchange leads to felony charges
A Conway man was arrested Thursday after a CPD investigator witnessed him selling methamphetamine.
According to a probable cause affidavit, an investigator overheard a conversation between Daniel Edens “and another person” involving a methamphetamine transaction.
Edens gave the other person approximately 14.7 grams of suspected meth for $200, the report states.
Edens was immediately arrested, according to the report.
Online records show that the 25-year-old suspect was charged with delivering methamphetamine and unlawful use of a communication device following the incident.
