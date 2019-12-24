From Conway Police Department reports
Tools taken from improvement store
A Lowe’s Home Improvement employee filed a theft report last week regarding an incident that reportedly occurred in November.
According to an incident report, the store’s loss prevention officer went to the police department on Dec. 17 to report an incident he said occurred Nov. 22.
A Caucasian man walked into the store around 8 p.m. on the day in question before he picked up a DeWalt combo kit, valued at $529.99, and left without buying it.
Before the man left with the tool kit, he walked up to the front exit and “stood there and waited for the area to be clear” before he ultimately “pushed the shopping cart out of the store, passing all points of sale,” the incident report states.
The complainant gave officers a copy of security footage when he filed the report.
Woman reportedly attacked by ex-boyfriend
A Fort Smith man is accused of forcing his way into his ex-girlfriend’s Conway apartment before assaulting her last week.
Authorities were called shortly after 10:45 a.m. Dec. 17 to an apartment at the Links at Cadron Valley after a woman reported being attacked by her ex-boyfriend, 31-year-old Michael D. Perry.
According to an incident report, the woman was lying in bed on the day in question when suddenly, she heard someone knocking on the door.
When she asked who was on the other side, the 31-year-old woman said she heard a man say, “It’s Jerry.”
The woman told officer Deon T. Clay that she attempted to look through the peep hole but the suspect had covered it up. Eventually, the woman said she cracked open the door and realized her ex-boyfriend was the man on the other side. As she cracked open the door, he used his hands and legs to force himself into the apartment and “started choking [the woman] to a point she couldn’t breathe.”
According to the woman’s statement, he was jealous and believed she had a new boyfriend.
After choking the complainant, the suspect reportedly searched the apartment to see if another man was there.
When the complainant yelled at him to leave, he “pushed her into a TV in her kid’s bedroom and broke it,” the report states.
At some point, Perry’s wife reportedly called out his name and he fled the complainant’s apartment, according to the report.
Officer Clay noted in his report that he could see handprints on the woman’s neck and that she also had scratches on her elbow and forearms.
According to the report, authorities also talked to the suspect’s wife about the incident.
The man’s wife told police she brought Perry to Conway on the day in question so he could visit with his parole officer. After meeting with his parole officer, Perry “drove her to an apartment complex and parked around the corner.” Shortly after he walked off, the woman said she could hear “a bunch of yelling.”
As she began walking toward the sounds of the commotion, the woman said Perry “came running down the stairs” and fled the area before officers arrived on scene, the report states.
Shoplifter takes air fresheners
A 42-year-old Conway man is suspected of shoplifting from the Bears Den gas station.
According to an incident report, authorities were around 8 p.m. Dec. 17 to the gas station after a clerk said a man wearing a wig and a dress stole five air fresheners from the front counter.
The clerk suspect is a 42-year-old Conway man is responsible for the theft, because the gray 1999 Chevrolet Astro is registered to him.
The 39-year-old clerk described the suspect as an African American man who “was wearing a black with and [a] gray and black leopard dress,” according to the report.
The stolen air fresheners were collectively valued at $17.30, the report states.
