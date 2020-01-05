From Conway Police Department reports
Suspect shatters window
An unnamed suspect reportedly busted a window out of a Monroe Street resident’s shed and later returned to steal tools.
According to an incident report, the 81-year-old homeowner called police shortly before 7 a.m. Dec. 23 after learning some drills were missing from her storage shed.
A neighbor first alerted the complainant around 2 p.m. the day before of suspicious activity she’d witnessed in the complainant’s yard. According to the woman’s statement, a neighbor witnessed “a scrawny black man” running through her yard on the day in question. After learning someone was running through her yard, the woman decided to check on the shed and discovered it had been vandalized.
At the time, the 81-year-old complainant did not believe anything was taken so she boarded the busted window with cardboard. Sometime between midnight and 6:30 a.m. Dec. 23, someone “came through the window and took some drills.”
Damages to the window were estimated at $50 at the time the report was filed.
Donaghey Avenue home vandalized
An unknown suspect reportedly damaged the front window of a Donaghey Avenue residence last week.
A resident who lives in the 1000 block of Donaghey Avenue called police around 8:15 a.m. Dec. 23 after noticing his front window was damaged.
According to an incident report, the man’s wife noted that her husband found out their living room window “was cracked all over” around 4 a.m. Dec. 23.
After inspecting the window more closely, the couple believes a BB or pellet gun may have caused the damages.
According to the man’s wife, she remembers hearing a noise around 10 p.m. the night before but “didn’t think anything about it” at the time.
Damages were estimated at $500 at the time the report was filed.
Customer accused of shoplifting
An unnamed suspect tricked Walmart staff into giving him money by returning stolen items and also left the store with stolen tools.
According to an incident report, an employee at the Walmart on Dave Ward Drive called authorities Dec. 23 regarding an incident that reportedly occurred Dec. 19.
The employee said the suspect had grabbed a small football game along with an air hockey game, collectively valued at $9.88, along with a 4-piece Hart combo kit before walking over to the front counter to return the items.
The suspect gave store employees two receipts while attempting to return the items. According to the report, employees gave the suspect a cash refund for the two games but did not allow him to return the tool kit.
After getting money for the stolen items, the man also walked out of the store with the tool kit, which was valued at $178.
The theft cost the store $187.88 altogether, according to the report.
Vending machine at laundromat vandalized
An unknown suspect vandalized a vending machine and stole candy from the Conway Coin Laundry last week.
Authorities were called by the owner of Conway Coin Laundry shortly after 9 a.m. Dec. 24 regarding a criminal mischief complaint.
The owner told police that an unknown suspect smashed the front glass out of the vending machine and stole some candy out of it sometime between 8-9 p.m. the night before. According to the man’s statement, “not very much candy was stolen.”
Damages were estimated at $500 at the time the report was filed.
The report also states that approximately $20 worth of candy was taken during the incident.
