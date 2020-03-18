From Conway Police Department reports
Faulkner County teen facing alcohol-related charges
A 19-year-old Guy resident was arrested early Saturday morning on suspicion of public intoxication.
According to an incident report, authorities saw Hunter A. Fortson walking along the side of the road around 5:45 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Dave Ward Drive and Salem Road.
After speaking with the 19-year-old, responding officers learned he was possibly involved in a crash along South Donaghey Avenue earlier that morning.
“I could smell a heavy odor of intoxicants coming from Fortson,” officer Deon Clay wrote in his report. “Fortson’s clothing was soached from the rain. Forstons stated he and his buddy were driving back roads and got ‘blacked out drunk’ … [and that] he doesn’t know where his truck is or what happened last night.”
According to the report, a South Donaghey Avenue resident called police earlier that morning after a red truck drove through his yard and crashed in the roadway. A man wearing the same clothes as Fortson got out of the vehicle and left the area, according to the witness’ statement.
Fortson was charged with public intoxication, careless and prohibited driving, failure to report an accident, leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage and possession of alcohol by a minor following the incident.
Parking lot burnouts lead to arrest
A Stone County man who was reportedly doing burnouts in the Conway Commons parking lot was arrested Saturday evening.
Andy Lay, 21, of Mountain View was charged with one count of reckless driving after an officer saw him doing burnouts in a black 2014 GMC Sierra near pedestrians in the TJ Maxx & HomeGoods parking area around 8 p.m. Saturday, according to an incident report.
Officer Jim Pfrenger noted in his report that he saw Lay “spinning the vehicle’s tires, accelerating and sliding the truck around in the parking lot.”
According to the officer’s report, there were several vehicles and pedestrians near Lay as he continued doing burnouts through the parking lot.
“The driver, Andy Lay, was driving with no due regard to the safety of the people who were in the area,” the incident report reads in part.
After handing over his ID, Lay was arrested on a reckless driving charge. Once he was detained, the officer reached into the vehicle to grab the Mountain View man’s wallet and phone when he “observed numerous air fresheners throughout the vehicle.”
The officer asked a K-9 handler to have his K-9 conduct a free air sniff around the vehicle. Though the K-9 alerted it detected the smell of narcotics, no contraband was found in the vehicle, according to the report.
Lay later told police he let a friend borrow his vehicle for about a week and the friend had smoked marijuana in the truck.
