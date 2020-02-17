From Conway Police Department reports
Student's debit card, money stolen
An unknown suspect stole a University of Central Arkansas student’s debit card and made $500 worth of fraudulent purchases.
According to an incident report, the 21-year-old woman learned while shopping at Walmart on last week that her account had been compromised.
The woman told officer Christopher L. Ramirez on Wednesday she was shopping for groceries at the Walmart on Dave Ward Drive the day before when she realized her debit card was missing. Before looking for her debit card, the 21-year-old said she attempted to pay for her groceries using Apple Pay.
Because the transaction would not go through, the woman said she decided to use her debit card. However, she could not find it.
After leaving Walmart, the woman said she searched her home but still could not find her debit card. At this point, the alleged victim logged into her online banking portal and found out $500 was missing.
Employee's vehicle vandalized
A Vilonia woman’s vehicle was vandalized Wednesday while she was at work.
According to an incident report, the 19-year-old complainant found out her vehicle was damaged as she walked out to her gray 2004 Nissan Maxima following her shift Wednesday night.
As the Vilonia woman walked out to her car, she first saw a handwritten note alerting her that one of her tires was flat. Soon after reading the note, the woman “noticed that her front passenger side tire was flat and had a medium sized puncture in it.”
The woman also noticed her car was keyed while she was at work and showed officer Wesley Pence “several long scratches on the passenger side running from the front passenger side quarter panel to the rear side quarter panel.”
According to the woman’s statement, she suspect’s her ex-roommate could be responsible for the damages.
The 19-year-old said she suspected her former roommate because she moved out of the possible suspect’s residence after suspecting the woman stole money from her, the report states.
At the time the report was filed, damages were estimated at $400.
Woman walks away with wig
An unnamed suspect stole a wig from Sun’s Casual on Wednesday.
Jim Curtis Morrison, the store owner, called police Thursday to report the theft.
The store owner showed officer Joshua B. Kear a security video clip that showed “a white female with long blonde curly hair waring a pink jump suit take merchandise and leave the store.”
The suspect took a gray and white wig valued at $69.99, according to the report.
The woman’s identity was unknown at the time the report was filed.
Search leads to drug-related arrest
A Conway woman was arrested Thursday on a drug charge after police reportedly found meth residue inside a trinket kept on her keychain.
Conway officers were assisting area probation and parole officials on Thursday in a search for a probationer who had failed to report to his probation officer, according to an incident report.
While at the suspect’s home, authorities spotted a woman in the backyard.
Officer Joshua B. Kear said he and other officers approached the woman because she was smoking what “noticeabl[y]” smelled like marijuana.
The woman, identified as Dorothy Fancine Picquet, 49, was searched as other officers looked through the home for the suspect in question.
While searching Picquet, the report states officers found a large key chain in her pocket that had “a metal cylinder with a screw on top” on it.
“Upon examining the cylinder, I noted white crystalline powder and showed it to the other officers,” Kear wrote in his report. “Ms. Picquet was Mirandized and claimed that she was given the cylinder by a friend and carried it without knowing what was inside it but thought it could potentially have cocaine in it from her prior use.”
Picquet was arrested on scene and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class D felony.
