From Conway Police Department reports
Jacksonville man accused in domestic battery case
A Jacksonville man potentially faces felony charges after authorities learned he had beaten his girlfriend several times.
Authorities found out about the alleged abuse Wednesday while investigating a theft of property complainant, according to an incident report.
While speaking with the alleged victim about her stolen license plate, officer John Turney asked her about the black eye she had.
The 32-year-old woman called police around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, saying her boyfriend stole her license plate about 30 minutes prior. She had bruises on her face because her boyfriend, 41-year-old Kenneth Jackson, beat her several times over past two days, according to the woman’s statement.
The first incident occurred while the woman was at work, the report states.
The couple “got into a physical altercation” when Jackson proceeded to push her into a shelf and “then into a backroom.” After she walked outside, the Jacksonville man “followed her and pushed her down into the parking lot, then struck her in the left side of the face, leaving a black eye and yellow bruising.”
The next day, Jackson “entered her home unannounced sometime in the morning and attacked her in the bathroom,” the report states.
During the second incident, Jackson reportedly choked the woman and hit her head against the wall, according to the report. Following the attack, the 32-year-old said she felt “dizzy and [was] seeing stars.”
“Due to the nature of the choking and Jackson’s domestic battery history, these will be felony charges,” Turney wrote in his report.
Shoplifters make off with 4 laptops
Two men reportedly stole four laptops from Target earlier this month.
The store’s loss prevention officer filed a report Wednesday afternoon regarding a theft that reportedly occurred on Feb. 9.
According to the LPO’s statement, the two suspects stole four laptops collectively valued at $1,009.96. One of the suspects was identified by staff as 58-year-old Thelma Williams Jr. of Little Rock.
The second suspect’s identity was not known at the time the report was filed, according to the report.
Student’s identity stolen
A University of Central Arkansas called police Wednesday after learning an unknown suspect had used her personal information to fraudulently open accounts with Sprint and T-Mobile.
According to an incident report, the 22-year-old woman contacted police Wednesday afternoon after she found out about the accounts opened in her name.
The bills were set up for her home address in Arlington, Texas, according to the report.
The UCA student “wasn’t sure of the exact amount the bills were for but (said) it was in the thousands.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.