From Conway Police Department reports
Woman facing drug charges
A Beebe woman was arrested Feb. 13 after a Conway officer reportedly found Hydrocodone pills and Naloxone tablets in her purse.
Officer Jonathan Vince pulled over a vehicle on Harkrider Street on Feb. 13 after watching the driver switch lanes several times without using a blinker, according to an incident report.
The driver, Derek Irwin, gave the officer consent to search his pockets during the stop.
According to the report, the officer found six Naloxone packages. Naloxone, commonly referred to as Narcan, is used to treat an opioid overdose.
After finding the tablets, the report states Vince also asked to search the vehicle, where he found Hydrocodone pills and two other Naloxone tablets in the passenger’s purse.
The woman, 35-year-old Kasie Lynn Campbell, claimed she bought the pills “for a friend.”
Campbell told the officer she last used Naloxone the night before and said she would “pop hot” for Naloxone and Hydrocodone, even though she was seven months pregnant. The woman said she needed the medication, because she was the victim of domestic abuse.
Online records show the Beebe woman was charged with felony-level and misdemeanor-level possession of controlled substance charges following the incident.
According to the report, Irwin was also arrested on suspicion of driving on a suspended license.
Ex-boyfriend accused in domestic case
A Conway man is charged in a felony case after reportedly holding his ex-girlfriend against her will and attacking her on Feb. 14.
According to an incident report, the woman called police at 6:35 a.m. Feb. 14 after Will Jackson Burrus beat her at his apartment.
The woman told authorities the 24-year-old man attacked her after she stopped by his apartment early in the morning to check on him.
Prior to heading over to Burrus’ apartment around 2:30 a.m. on the morning in question, the suspect reportedly texted the victim several times “calling her vulgar names” before sending a message she found alarming. According to her statement, she was concerned when he said “this was his last message and that he loved her.”
The woman said she headed over to Burrus’ apartment to make sure he was OK. However, when she got to his residence, he “slammed the door behind her and threw [her] phone under the couch to where she could not reach it.”
At this point, the report states Burrus began beating the woman.
As she recalled the attack, the woman said Burrus “seemed to not be acting normal and acting as if he had multiple personalities.”
After coaxing the woman to sit on the couch with him, Burrus reportedly bit her on the next when she refused to kiss him, the report states. From there, he “grabbed [the woman] by the neck and stated ‘This is what we’re doing’ and pinned her down to the ground and slapped her.”
After he covered her nose and mouth to keep her from breathing, Burrus “began seizing and convulsing,” the woman said.
Fearful that Burrus would get hurt or die, the woman said she tried to help Burrus. The woman had turned Burrus onto his side so he wouldn’t choke on his vomit. However, once the episode ended, he attacked her again.
“After the episode stopped, [the woman] stated ‘he began switching personalities [and she] went to get a cold rag to cool Burrus off when he locked her in the bathroom,” the report reads in part. “When Burrus let her out, he hit her with the rag and held her against the wall and choked her again. Again Burrus began seizing.”
The woman said she passed out briefly after Burrus choked her again and said that when she woke up, he threatened to kill her. During the attack, he “grabbed a piece of broken glass and attempted to cut her wrist,” the report states.
Eventually, the woman was able to get away as Burrus suffered another seizure, according to her statement.
Online records show the Conway man is charged with first-degree false imprisonment, aggravated assault on a family or household member, first-degree terroristic threatening and third-degree domestic battery following the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.