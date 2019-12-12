From Conway Police Department reports
Woman found in empty lot arrested on intoxication charge
A Conway woman who seemed to have an attachment issue with some trash she found was arrested on a public intoxication charge, according to an incident report.
Authorities were called to Arthur’s Beauty School on Friday afternoon regarding a woman who was “acting erratically and talking to herself” outside the school, according to the report.
The woman in question was located behind the building in a vacant lot between the school and the Lowe’s Home Improvement store.
According to the report, officers could see 31-year-old Edmunson Terri “walking back and forth, picking trash up and moving it around” in the vacant lot.
As they walked up to the Conway woman, she fell to her knees and stopped talking, the report states.
Eventually, the woman began talking to the responding officers, saying she was in the area to pick up trash.
“Edmunson appeared to be in an agitated state, speaking very rapidly and making quick, fidgety movements,” officer Matthew W. Edgmon noted in his report. “She also appeared to have numerous red marks and scratches on her face, neck and arms. Some of those marks were later assumed to be the result of Edmunson compulsively rubbing areas like her neck.”
According to the report, the 31-year-old spoke of the trash in the area as if it was “fond belongings” to her.
Authorities believed the woman was under the influence of methamphetamine and arrested her on a public intoxication charge. Upon her arrest, Edmunson was taken to her probation officer’s office, where she was drug screened. According to the report, she tested positive “multiple drug[s],” including methamphetamine.
Vehicle stolen from local Chevy dealership
A Mississippi man is accused of stealing a black 2015 Chevrolet Camaro from the Superior Chevrolet lot on Friday.
According to an incident, police were notified of the theft shortly before 3 p.m. Friday.
Employees described a man who introduced himself as “James” as the suspect.
The suspect was an African American man who stood about 5 foot and 10 inches and weighed about 150 pounds. The employee who took the suspect on a test drive said the man also had a goatee.
According to the report, the man went by the dealership on either Dec. 3 or 4 to test drive vehicles. Employees believe he swapped out the key of the missing vehicle during this timeframe.
One of the employees told officer Kelton Smith he believed the suspect had been a customer at the Gwatney Chevrolet dealership in Jacksonville, according to the report.
Employees at the Jacksonville dealership were able to identify the suspect as Michael Talley of Tunica, Mississippi.
After speaking with the Jacksonville workers, authorities showed the Conway employees a photo of Talley. After seeing the photo, the employees agreed Talley was the suspect and said they were working with OnStar to locate the vehicle and have its engine shut off, according to the report.
The stolen vehicle is valued at $38,615, the report states.
