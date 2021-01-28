From Conway Police Department reports
Facebook sale gone wrong
A man who was trying to sell a PlayStation 4, gaming headset and dual shock 4 controller on Facebook Marketplace reported the items, along with his cell phone, were stolen during the exchange.
The man told officers he and his friend agreed to meet the buyer and the buyer’s friend outside Centerstone Apartments. The suspects pulled up in a Dodge Challenger near the west gate located on Moix Boulevard, according to the report. “Neither male exited the vehicle so he handed the PlayStation in to the driver through the passenger side window to look at,” the report stated. “After agreeing to purchase, the driver requested that [the victim] hand him his phone so he could Cashapp him the money.”
However, the men in the Challenger instead drove off with the items. The PlayStation 4, Astro 4 gaming headset and dual shock 4 controller were valued around $280.
Tires slashed
A woman said she discovered two of her vehicle tires had been “slashed” when she exited the Walmart on Dave Ward Drive.
She told officers she had been in the store from about 4:45-5:15 p.m. Tuesday and when she returned to her parked vehicle “two tires on her driver’s side were flat and had small holes in them,” according to the report.
She said it looked as though an icepick had been used to do the damage.
Emptied storage
On Tuesday, officers took a report in reference to a storage building being broken into and the items inside taken from it.
The man told officers the storage building behind his shop had been broken into. He said the deadbolt had been removed and was not on the scene. He said there were “numerous items which he had been collecting for over 30 years” inside and that he “was unable to remember all of the items,” according to the report. The officer tried to provide the man with a report number but he said he didn’t want it.
“[He] stated he did not have insurance to cover the items stolen, and did not want [a copy of the report].” He clarified that he did want the officer to make a report of the incident, just that he “did not have use for” a copy of it.
