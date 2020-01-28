From Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office reports
Greenbrier man files report against girlfriend
A Greenbrier man called police last week because he suspected his girlfriend may try to steal his cell phone.
According to an incident report, sheriff’s deputies were called just before 8:20 a.m. Jan. 20 because a 55-year-old Greenbrier man was worried his girlfriend may steal his phone.
The 55-year-old complainant told deputy Steve Sumner he recently added a line onto his AT&T account for his 40-year-old girlfriend.
His girlfriend took the phone with her while she went to take care of a friend who was hospitalized in Little Rock. Since taking the phone with her, the complainant said his girlfriend has changed the number on the phone and believes she “may not give it back to him.”
According to the report, the woman “told him she would give the phone back when her friend was released from the hospital.” However, the Greenbrier man told deputy Sumner he wanted a report on file “in case she steals the phone in the future.”
Suspect steals backpack from Coca-Cola truck
An unknown suspect reportedly stole a delivery driver’s backpack out of his vehicle as he was dropping off a shipment of Coca-Cola at a local Dollar General store.
The 43-year-old Hattieville man called police around 12:15 p.m. Thursday after learning someone had taken his backpack out of his vehicle while he was inside the Dollar General in Wooster.
The man told deputy Tonya Force he believes the perpetrator “opened the small side window of his work truck” to steal his backpack. According to the report, the man’s personal vehicle keys were inside the backpack.
Vilonia storage unit burglarized
A Vilonia man called police Thursday after learning his storage unit was burglarized.
Sheriff’s deputies were notified of the possible burglary around 3:35 p.m. Thursday.
According to an incident report, the 74-year-old complainant stopped by his storage unit at Simon Mini Storage, located just outside of Vilonia, on the day in question when he realized several items were missing. The man told deputy Timothy Johnson he had not been by the storage unit in about four months and that when he stopped by Thursday, he realized two wooden toolboxes and a washer and dryer were missing.
According to the report, several other items including recording equipment, speakers, a public address (PA) system and other music equipment were also gone.
The deputy noted in his report that it appeared the suspect(s) had damaged the lock on the storage unit.
The stolen items were collectively valued at $26,815, according to the report.
Vehicle vandalized
An unknown suspect attempted to break into a Valley Ridge Road resident’s vehicle last week.
According to an incident report, a 55-year-old man who lives along Valley Ridge Road called the sheriff’s office Friday morning after finding scratch marks on his white 2016 GMC Sierra.
The complainant told deputy Robert Hensley that he went out to his vehicle around 9 p.m. the night before to get his phone charger and the vehicle appeared to be “fine” at the time. However, shortly before 7:30 a.m. Friday, the Conway man could see that someone attempted to break into the truck overnight.
“This morning he was leaving to go to work and noticed that there was some marks above the door that he believed to be pry marks from someone trying to break into his truck,” Hensley wrote in his report, noting he could also see “some marks above the door and inside the vehicle on the rubber guard.”
Damages were estimated around $500 at the time the report was filed.
