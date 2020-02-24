From Conway Police Department reports
Account fraudulently opened
An unknown suspect used a Conway woman’s personal information to fraudulently open an account with Sprint.
According to an incident report, a 26-year-old Jackson Drive resident called police around 4:30 p.m. Feb. 17 to report the identity fraud.
The woman found out her identity had been compromised after a debt collector called her regarding an outstanding balance under her name. The suspect owed $987 to Sprint in Louisville, Kentucky, for an account that was fraudulently set up with the woman’s personal information, according to a report.
Man accused of punching woman
A Conway man is accused of punching a woman in the face outside of the South Donaghey Apartments.
The woman called police shortly after 11 p.m. Feb. 17 after Xavier Marquis Oates, 28, “hit her with a closed fist on the right side of her face,” according to an incident report.
The 25-year-old woman told officer Sarah Smith she was outside the apartment complex and “hanging out with some friends” when the incident occurred.
According to her statement, she did not know Oates well but that she believed he was under the influence of alcohol and cocaine when he hit her.
Before the 28-year-old hit the woman, he reportedly “got in her face and started to yell at her,” the report states.
The woman said Oates fled the area when she mentioned calling authorities.
Responding officers took photos of the woman’s face as evidence, the report states.
Gas card possibly skimmed in Conway
A Lonoke County woman believes her gas card was skimmed after a fraudulent charge popped up on her account earlier this month.
The 63-year-old woman filed a fraud report with Conway police on Feb. 18 after noticing she was charged $50 on Feb. 2. According to the woman’s statement, she did not charge $50 to her Valero gas card on Feb. 2.
The woman told officer Hannah M. Fleming she believes her card was skimmed at the Valero gas station in the 1600 block of Oak Street because that is the gas station she uses and she still has the gas card.
Harassment reportedly dates back 10 years
A Batesville man has reportedly harassed a Conway woman over the past 10 years following the couple’s break up.
The 29-year-old Conway woman decided to file a harassment report against her ex-boyfriend after he reportedly left her a threatening message on Feb. 18.
According to an incident report, the 37-year-old suspect and the complainant dated about 10 years ago. Since then, the Batesville man calls the complainant daily.
“She’s tried blocking his number, changing her number, etc., but [the suspect] always seems to be able to call her,” officer John Turney wrote in his report.
The woman said Joseph Warren Ramsey calls her at least 10 times a day. She decided to file a harassment complaint against the Batesville man after he reportedly made a threatening comment toward the Conway woman on Feb. 18.
Warren reportedly said: “Don’t let me catch you out by yourself or I’ll kidnap you.”
The woman said this statement was “the last straw” and that she wanted to file a harassment case against Ramsey, the report states.
