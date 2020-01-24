From Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office reports
Boyfriend, girlfriend destroy each other's belongings
Sheriff’s deputies were called to a residence in the Cadron Township earlier this month regarding a domestic dispute in which the couple had begun burning each other’s belongings.
According to an incident report, authorities were called just after 8:45 p.m. Jan. 9 to a residence on South Session Road in the Cadron Township after Nicole Ashley Colvin, 30, and Jordan Ware, 34, reportedly began burning each other’s items in their front yard.
Colvin initially called police because Ware reportedly busted one of the windows on her vehicle. When deputy Nicholas Lee arrived on scene, he noticed the woman’s boyfriend was standing “near a small pile of ashes and burning wood in the front yard.”
The deputy soon learned that as the couple began arguing, Colvin started the fire and began burning her boyfriend’s belongings. After learning his girlfriend had burned his things, Ware “went inside, got a handful of Ms. Colvin’s property, and added it to the burn pile,” according to the report.
The two continued arguing and Ware eventually “threw a piece of wood through the window of the truck.”
After busting one of the windows on the vehicle, the report states that Colvin proceeded to grab more of her boyfriend’s belongings “and threw [them] into the lake.”
Because the vehicle in question was registered to both parties, Lee did not charge him for damaging it, the report states. After talking with the couple, Ware agreed to leave and stay with a family member, the report states.
Tools taken from home
An unknown suspect reportedly broke into a Jessilea Road residence and stole several of the homeowner’s tools.
The homeowner realized his home had been burglarized around 9:30 a.m. Jan. 14 and called the sheriff’s office to file a theft report.
According to the 55-year-old man’s statement, he is currently building a house on Jessilea Road and that “sometime last night, someone broke the hinge to the padlock off the [front] door and entered the building.”
The suspect(s) made off with some hand tools and reportedly cut several wires inside the home, the report states. The no-trespassing sign that was posted on the front door was also thrown away in a dumpster that was out in the front yard.
A neighbor said he saw two men pull up to the residence in question in a dark-colored vehicle on Jan. 11, adding that the men “could have been involved with the theft.”
According to the report, the stolen tools were collectively valued at $1,200.
Cat missing following break-in
A Damascus woman’s cat is missing after an unknown suspect reportedly broke into her home on Jan. 17.
According to an incident report, sheriff’s deputies were called around 8:45 a.m. Jan. 17 to a residence along Tomahawk Drive regarding a possible residential burglary.
The 53-year-old complainant told deputy Robert Hensley she knew someone had broken into her home while she slept because the back door was left wide open, her front door was unlocked and a heater in her bedroom was unplugged.
According to the woman’s statement, she woke up around midnight to use the restroom and “the house appeared to be normal.” However, when she got up at 5:30 a.m., “she noticed her back door was wide open.”
The woman’s calico kitten was also missing, according to the report.
The deputy took photos of the woman’s home after gathering her statement about the incident.
