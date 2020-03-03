From Conway Police Department reports
Probationer facing additional drug charges
A Conway woman faces additional drug charges after officers stopped by her residence Thursday and reportedly found methamphetamine residue on her dresser along with other drug paraphernalia.
According to an incident report, the Crime Suppression Unit went to the Village Apartments on Thursday because Christie Nicole Solis, 39, had an active warrant issued against her.
The woman’s mother greeted officers at the front door and called Solis over to talk to them, the report states.
After telling Solis she had a warrant against her, the officers also proceeded to search the woman’s room, adding that she had a search waiver. Though the woman said she shared a bedroom with her mother, she showed officers what belongings in the room were hers.
After searching the room, officers found a digital scale that had methamphetamine reside on it along with a glass water pipe that also had methamphetamine residue on it. According to the report, there was also a tray under the dresser “with several marijuana pipes with residue, a grinder with green vegetable residue and several metal rods and tweezers with residue on them.”
Before officers searched the room, Solis reportedly told their her mother smoked marijuana.
Following the incident, Solis was charged with two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia
Resident accused of striking police officer
A Conway man is behind bars after reportedly attacking an officer who was called to his apartment last week.
Thomas Lee Kidwell, 40, is charged with second-degree battery of certain victims, resisting arrest and obstructing governmental operations after reportedly punching officer Hayden King on Saturday.
According to an incident report, officers were called Saturday to the Phoenix Recovery Center regarding a resident “who was kicking out windows and acting aggressively.”
By the time officers arrived on scene, Kidwell had reportedly calmed down. However, he was acting as if he was “under the influence of methamphetamine,” King noted in his report.
At first, the report states King asked Kidwell if he was OK. The 40-year-old said he was fine and also admitted to kicking in the windows before asking the officer if he was going to shoot him.
Once the officer said he would not shoot Kidwell, the man turned around and headed back inside his residence.
“I asked him to hold on and began to ask him what was going on again,” King wrote in his report. “The male began making statements that did not make any sense, talking about voices in his head. His sporadic behavior was consistent with someone under the influence of methamphetamine.”
Because the 40-year-old had cut off the ankle monitor that was required by his parole officer, responding officers opted to handcuff him while they searched the apartment. The officers moved to search the apartment due to Kidwell’s suspicious behavior and because he had a search waiver on file, the report states. However, as the officers attempted to handcuff Kidwell, the 40-year-old started acting combative toward the officers.
“When Ofc. [Matthew] Edgmon attempted to gain control of the male’s left hand, I reached for his right,” King wrote in his report. The male then backed away, saying ‘no I am not’ and took a fighting-style stance. As I attempted to grab the male’s right arm, I got a hold of his shirt and attempted to pull him towards me. At this time, the shirt began to tear and the male began to swing closed fists at me.”
Though the officer “blocked a majority of the strikes,” he said Kidwell struck him not he right cheek bone and possibly cut his chin with a fingernail.
Eventually, the officers subdued Kidwell and searched the apartment.
No contraband was found inside Kidwell’s apartment, the report states.
Online records show the Conway man is currently behind bars in the Faulkner County Detention Center and scheduled to appear next March 16 in circuit court for a plea and arraignment hearing regarding the allegations against him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.