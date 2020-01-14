From Conway Police Department reports
Man falls asleep in parking lot, arrested
A Conway man was arrested last week after police reportedly found a suspected meth pipe in his vehicle.
According to an incident report, an employee at the Quality Inn called authorities at 12:17 a.m. Thursday because to check on a man who was sleeping in his vehicle in the parking lot.
The employee reported feeling concerned “due to [the man] not having a room and sleeping in the car.”
As officers walked up to the man’s silver 2011 Nissan Sentra, one of them saw what appeared to be a meth pipe in the passenger seat. After one of the officers noticed the pipe, officer Dustin Danner woke up 33-year-old Julio Reyes-Martinez and had him get out of the vehicle, the report states.
While searching Reyes-Martinez’s vehicle, authorities also found a baggie “with methamphetamine residue” in it.
Online records show that the 33-year-old was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class D felony, following the incident.
Resident’s vehicle vandalized
An unknown suspect keyed a Davis Street resident’s vehicle last week.
Authorities were called around 7 a.m. Thursday after a man who lives in the 1500 block of Davis Street found out someone had keyed his gray 2016 Ford Focus.
The 45-year-old complainant told police he’d parked his vehicle in front of his apartment around 9 p.m. the night before and that he found the damages around 6 a.m. Thursday.
According to the report, the complainant also claimed someone “keyed [the vehicle] last Thursday night as well but he did not file a report at the time.”
Officer Michael T. Jones asked the man if he had any idea who would target his vehicle, but the complainant “honestly had no idea.”
The officer noted there were “deep scratches” that circled the vehicle, with “extensive damage” around the driver’s door handle.
Damages were estimated around $3,000 at the time the report was filed.
Animal welfare unit damaged
A MedFlight helicopter reportedly damaged the Conway Animal Welfare unit while responding to a crash on Highway 64.
The Conway Police Department, Conway Fire Department, Metropolitan Emergency Medical Services and LifeNet responded to the crash scene at the intersection of Hogan Lane and Highway 64 on Wednesday evening.
One crash victim was airlifted and taken to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock to undergo treatment for injuries he sustained in the crash.
The next day, the Conway Animal Welfare Unit manager reported the CAWU building was damaged during the incident. According to the report, the MedFlight helicopter that responded to the scene “landed near the building and damaged the awning.”
“Specifically, the wind from the helicopter ripped the cloth awning from the rivets it was attached to,” the incident report reads in part.
Damages were estimated around $5,000 at the time the report was filed.
Vehicle stolen from dealership
An unknown suspect reportedly stole a vehicle off the Crain Hyundai lot last week.
Authorities were alerted of the theft shortly after 11:15 a.m. Thursday, according to an incident report.
Employees called police Thursday after realizing a gray 2013 Toyota 4Runner was missing off the lot. According to the report, employees believe the vehicle was taken around 10 p.m. the night before.
Employees also told authorities they were unable to find the keys that went to the vehicle and believe “a heavy set man [who] came into the dealership yesterday and the day before looking at the vehicle ... looked similar to the individual that took the vehicle.”
The stolen vehicle is valued at $23,917.50.
