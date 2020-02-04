From Conway Police Department reports
Credit card compromised
An unknown suspect attempted to fraudulently use a Conway man’s credit card information on Jan. 29 to buy a Nitro 50 gaming desktop.
A Pecan Street resident noticed the fraudulent activity to his bank account last week and called police. According to an incident report, the purchase totaled $699.99 and the package was set up to be shipped to an address on Westwood Circle.
The Westwood Circle address is less than five miles away from the alleged victim’s residence.
The complainant told officer Sandra M. Keefe that he had called the bank and canceled the the purchase.
According to his statement, he does not know anyone at the Westwood Circle residence and is unsure of who would steal his credit card information.
Scammer targets Conway resident
A suspect posing as a Nichols Consulting Engineers representative unsuccessfully attempted to scam a Conway resident.
The complainant filed a report on Jan. 29 after receiving a suspicious check from an online employer.
According to an incident report, the man applied online for a data entry job on either Jan. 22 or Jan. 23 and later received a response via Google Messenger “from someone claiming to be a representative of the company Nichols Consulting Engineers.”
The NCE representative informed the Conway resident he would receive a check via email “to cover the cost of the computer equipment he would be required to purchase” for the job. About a week later, the Conway man said he received an electronic check for $1,500 that he was instructed to deposit using a mobile banking app.
The Conway man said he began to feel suspicious about the matter when he noticed the check was issued by Rev Trust of James & Lyndsey Aliender.
“This trust was never mentioned to him before and was unrelated to the company representative he believed he had been speaking to,” officer Wesley Pence wrote in his report after speaking to the complainant.
The officer told the man to “sever communications” with NCE and also advised him to cash the check, adding that it was “most likely fraudulent.”
Air compressor stolen from vehicle
An unnamed suspect reportedly stole an air compressor out of the back of a vehicle at a local Dollar General.
According to an incident report, a Poplar Avenue resident believes an air compressor unit he had in the back of his red 2004 Dodge Ram 2500 was stolen on Jan. 29 while he was at the Dollar General on Donaghey Avenue.
The man told police he was inside the store for approximately 10 minutes. While walking back to his vehicle, he noticed a man “bend over and pick something [up] off the ground and put it into the vehicle parked next to him and then get into the driver’s seat of the vehicle.”
According to his statement, he did not think anything of this incident at the time. However, after the 29-year-old complainant drove to Mayflower, he realized the air compressor that was in the back of his truck was missing.
The suspect was described as an African American man who stood about 6 feet tall and had a medium build. The complainant also told authorities the suspect was driving a “maroon, 90s model 4-door sedan.”
The stolen air compressor unit was valued around $50, according to the report.
Ex-boyfriend suspected of vandalism
A Conway man is accused of vandalizing his ex-girlfriend’s vehicle.
According to an incident report, the 27-year-old suspect went to the complainant’s South Davis Street residence Thursday night and loudly knocked on the front door, waking up the 24-year-old woman’s children.
The woman said after the suspect disturbed her family, she told him to leave.
The next morning, the woman realized her gray Dodge Journey was vandalized.
According to the report, a muddy footprint was left on the back driver’s side door.
According to the report, damages were estimated at $499 at the time the report was filed.
