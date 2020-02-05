From Conway Police Department reports
Woman claims she was threatened during road rage incident
Authorities were called to a road rage incident Jan. 30 that ended at The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy on College Avenue.
A 63-year-old woman called police around 9 a.m. Jan. 30 because she believed a man she’d honked her horn at had threatened her with a knife, according to an incident report.
The incident began when the 19-year-old stopped in the roadway to let a pedestrian cross the street. When the teen stopped, the 63-year-old complainant began honking her horn at him, the report states.
After the pedestrian crossed the street, the 19-year-old told officer Austin K. Clagett, he went on his way and headed to a nearby doctor’s office. As he headed to his appointment, the woman who honked at him “tailgated them [the] whole way to the doctor’s office.”
As the woman pulled in behind him, the 19-year-old admitted to jumping out of his vehicle and yelling at her. The two “yelled and cussed at each other” before the woman announced she was calling police.
According to the 63-year-old woman’s statement, the 19-year-old threatened her with a knife.
“She stated that at one point, he reached in his pocket and said that he ‘had a knife, and they could handle this,’” the incident report reads in part.
The 19-year-old denied threatening the woman with a knife following the incident.
The officer gathered voluntary statements from those involved. An employee at the pharmacy who witnessed a portion of the incident also gave police a statement.
Employees find marijuana in vehicle
A Car-Mart manager called police last week after finding suspected marijuana in a vehicle that was repossessed.
According to an incident report, the dealership had repossessed a red 2009 Chevrolet Silverado from a Mayflower resident. After brining the vehicle back to the Oak Street dealership, employees found suspected marijuana in the cup holder.
Officer Hannah M. Fleming seized the contraband, along with a vape pen that was found in the driver’s side floorboard, the report states.
The contraband was taken to the police department’s evidence room “to be destroyed.”
3 facing charges in 2 separate shoplifting cases
Two Pope County residents were arrested Jan. 30 and charged in connection to a shoplifting incident at Kohl’s.
Authorities were called shortly after 1 p.m. Jan. 30 after employees said there were two individuals actively shoplifting in the store. There was another woman already detained in the loss prevention office in connection to an unrelated theft, according to an incident report.
Responding officers first searched for the suspects involved in the active case.
Ray Allen Rowland, 28, of Russellville was the first suspect to walk out of the store with stolen items.
The Pope County man initially refused to comply when officers told him to stop and come back to the store. As he ignored officers and continued walking away, one of the officer “grabbed him by his arms.”
“When he did, Rowland’s hand came into contact with officer Hodges’ face. Rowland was then taken to the ground quickly, his hands placed behind his back and he was taken into custody without further incident,” the incident report reads in part.
Once he was detained, the 28-year-old admitted to having marijuana and also said he may be wanted by the Arkansas Parole Board on an absconder warrant, according to the report.
As officers waited for the second suspect, Raya Mars, 30, of London, to leave the store, a third individual who was with them was spotted walking to his vehicle. At this point, officers headed over to the gold 2005 Mercedes ML to find out if he was also involved in the incident.
The third individual was released on scene, and Mars “was taken into custody without incident” as he walked out of the department store.
The two are accused of attempting to steal $443 worth of merchandise from Kohl’s.
According to the report, Rowland was wearing a stolen sweatshirt when he was arrested and tried to persuade authorities it was his while at the county jail.
Following the incident, Mars was charged with theft of property and Rowland was charged with theft of property and possession of a controlled substance.
Laura Nicole Rippy, who was detained as officers investigated the aforementioned case, was also charged with theft of property on Jan. 30.
The 32-year-old woman tried to steal $196.42 worth of items from Kohl’s, according to a report. Rippy was allowed to call a friend to pick up her 5-month-old child when waiting for police, the report states.
