From Conway Police Department reports
Party favor
On Feb. 1, police received a call regarding a stolen vehicle. The man told officers he had thrown a party at his residence the previous evening which ended around 1 a.m.
The man said “he got too intoxicated and does not remember what all took place” but that he realized around 10:30 a.m. “that his keys and wallet were gone.”
He told police “he has no idea who would have taken his vehicle,” according to the report.
He said the party consisted of people he knew when it started but eventually his friends began inviting people he did not know.
The vehicle, a 2010 Buick LaCrosse with license plate AR 621ZTW, was valued at $4,000.
Beamer stolen
Shortly after 11 a.m. Feb. 1, officers responded to Helton’s Wrecker on Harkrider Street in reference to a stolen vehicle.
The owner told police that at some point between 3:30 p.m. Jan. 31 and 10:30 a.m. Feb. 1 “someone cut the padlock off of the gate on the north side of the building” and “they entered the lot and stole a 2004 BMW 645 convertible,” according to the report.
He said the vehicle had been awarded to him by the court, did not have a license plate and was worth around $10,000.
He also told police he was “unable to locate the ignition keys, so they must have been ‘hidden in the car somewhere,’” the report stated.
