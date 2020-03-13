From Conway Police Department reports
Marijuana potency dispute escalates
A 31-year-old Conway man reported being harassed and threatened by another man who said his marijuana was “weak,” according to an incident report.
The Lake Pointe Apartments resident called police at 7:45 a.m. Monday to file the harassment complaint.
According to the 31-year-old resident’s statement, he was hanging out with a man he knew as “Yahko” in Little Rock when tensions between the two arose. The two were smoking marijuana together “when Yahko began telling [the complainant] that the marijuana was ‘weak,’” the report states.
“This started an argument and it escalated when [the complainant] thought Yahko was pulling a weapon from behind his back,” according to the report.
The Conway resident admitted he also pulled out a firearm because “he was not going to allow Yahko to harm him.” From there, the two parted ways. However, the complainant said Yahko has since texted and called him several times in an attempt to provoke a fight.
Officer David Starbuck told the complainant to call law enforcement immediately should he feel threatened.
The officer also told the complainant that “at no time other than life bing in immediate danger is it OK to use deadly force or come psychically violent.”
Resident files complainant against ex-girlfriend
A Conway man filed a harassment complaint against his ex-girlfriend, claiming she posted nude photographs of him online and had followed him through town the day before.
According to an incident report, the 22-year-old complainant was arrested on a third-degree domestic battery charge Sunday afternoon and released from the Faulkner County Detention Center shortly after 11:30 p.m. The next day, he filed a harassment report against his ex-girlfriend.
In his statement, the complainant told officer Trevor Hardy that his ex-girlfriend began harassing him after he broke up with her on Sunday. As he headed to the then-couple’s apartment on the day in question, the woman alerted him not to “look at Facebook.”
After she said this, the complainant said he immediately opened his Facebook app and saw the woman “posted a nude photo of him.”
At this point, he told the woman they needed to breakup, according to his statement.
Once he told the 22-year-old woman he wanted to breakup, she “began to hyperventilate and started choking,” he said.
After helping her sit up and calm down, the complainant said he left the Ingram Street residence. As he drove through town, he said he could see his ex-girlfriend following him. As she followed behind him, the complainant said he was pulled over and arrested on a domestic battery charge.
Since the a no contact order was issued between the two, the complainant said his ex-girlfriend has called him multiple times.
Vandal leaves mark at Game X Change
An unknown suspect added phallic graffiti to the back door of Game X Change over the weekend.
A manager at Game X Change on Oak Street called police around 12:30 p.m. Monday after noticing “someone painted a penis on the door,” according to an incident report.
The unknown vandal painted the obscene picture sometime between 9 p.m. Saturday and 6 p.m. Sunday.
The manager reported there were $50 in damages to the back door related to the incident, according to the report.
