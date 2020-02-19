From Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office reports
Cows possibly stolen, sold
A Missouri man who owns property in Faulkner County believes a Vilonia man sold nearly 30 of his cows without his consent before he died.
According to an incident report, a North Little Rock woman called the sheriff’s office on Feb. 6 to file a theft report on the 34-year-old Missouri man’s behalf.
The 23-year-old North Little Rock woman said she needed to file a theft report for insurance purposes, noting several cows were missing from the Missouri man’s property in Vilonia.
According to the woman’s statement, Daniel L. Wright of Vilonia was hired to watch over the complainant’s herd of cattle. Wright has since died.
The Missouri man said he does not have proof but has since noticed several of his cows were missing, the report states.
The complainant said he believes Wright unlawfully sold the 27 missing cows.
The missing cows were collectively valued at $57,500.
Cabot woman reports identity theft
A Vilonia resident reportedly stole a Cabot woman’s identity to fraudulently open accounts using the 46-year-old woman’s information.
Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office deputies learned of the fraudulent acts around 4 p.m. Feb. 6, according to an incident report.
The Cabot woman found out her identity was compromised after receiving a “weird” phone call on Feb. 3 from an individual who said they needed more information from her regarding a recent credit card application. The woman said she told the person who called her she had not applied for a new credit card.
That night, the complainant also received a letter thanking her for a receding Verizon Wireless purchase. At this point, the woman told deputy Timothy Johnson that she called Verizon to find out what was going on.
After speaking with a Verizon representative, the woman learned someone had used her maiden name, social security number and birthdate to open the account. The suspect had also opened a Kroger account under the complainant’s name and charged $288 to the account. The Kroger account was set up on Jan. 30.
The woman’s credit bureau was able to track the fraudulent accounts to an address on south Fork Road in Vilonia, according to the report.
The suspect’s name was not known at the time the report was filed.
Daughter says mother tried to run her over
A Mayflower woman is accused of trying to run over her daughter earlier this month.
Authorities were called to a residence on Flag Pond Road around 9 p.m. Feb. 6 regarding a disturbance, according to a report.
One of the alleged victims told deputies that her mother came over to the Mayflower residence because she was kicked out of the home she was staying at. The woman’s daughter proceeded to tell police her mother “had gone out of her head” and began “throwing things, tearing things up, while yelling and screaming” obscenities at her.
Eventually, Debra J. Richmond’s daughter called a friend. However, when the 30-year-old’s friend arrived on scene, Richmond began pushing and cursing at him, according to the report.
At some point, Richmond slammed a car door on her hand and also tried to run her over.
Deputy Joe Tillman noted in his report there were “tire tracks in the mud that seemed to corroborate [the complainant’s] allegation.”
The two victims said they planned to go to the hospital after filing the report.
Richmond was no longer at the residence when authorities arrived on scene, so a BOLO (be on the lookout) alert was issued against her.
Neighborhood feud
A Faulkner County man is accused of harassing his neighbor and placing screws in the woman’s driveway.
According to an incident report, a 41-year-old Vilonia woman called sheriff’s deputies on Feb. 7 to file a report against her neighbor.
The woman told police her neighbor Jayson Chad Stell, 45, has been harassing her by yelling at her and telling her to move away.
The 45-year-old suspect has filed false reports against the woman in an attempt to get her in trouble, the woman said, adding that she afraid to let her children play in the yard because of Stell.
The Vilonia woman also suspects Stell is responsible for putting several screws all over her driveway. After driving over the screws, the woman said she had to buy all new tires.
The new tires cost the complainant $500, according to the report.
