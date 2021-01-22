Police beat

From Conway Police Department reports
No smokes for the would-be bandit
On Thursday, police responded to Tobacco Station USA on a commercial burglary call. When they arrived, officers could see the glass of the front door was shattered.
“The door appeared as if it had been hit with a blunt object several times,” the report stated.
The manager told officers when he arrived at work shortly before 7 a.m. he saw the damage but nobody was inside so he checked the security footage, where he saw “a white male walking up to the door at 5:21 a.m. The male stood against one of the concrete pillars for several seconds, looking around the area,” the report stated. “At 5:22 a.m. the male walked up to the door and struck the glass several times with a hammer.”
After he was unable to break the glass completely, he gave up and ran off, according to the report.
The suspect was described as a white male that was at least 6 feet tall and weighed around 175 pounds. He was wearing a brown Carhartt-style jacket, dark jeans and a red hat under the hood of his jacket.
Firearm stolen in vehicle break-in
Around 8:20 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a vehicle break-in call at 10 Fitness on Harkrider Street. The woman told officers she had arrived around 7:30 p.m. According to the report, her vehicle was “in the parking lot just southwest of the main door.” The rear passenger window had been busted out and her purse was missing.
Inside the purse was a Kimber .380 handgun, the woman’s driver’s license and debit/credit cards, the report stated.
Stolen car to-go
Police responded to a call at Logan’s Roadhouse on Wednesday where a woman said someone drove off in her vehicle.
“She left her [vehicle] running while she went inside to pick up her to-go order. While waiting for her food, [she] saw a middle-aged white male with gray hair and a tan or gray jacket riding a bicycle,” the report stated. “He rode up to her vehicle, jumped off his bike and quickly entered the driver’s side of her vehicle.”
The woman told police she ran outside to her car and tried to pull the door open put he continued to pull the door closed while driving.
“As he continued to drive the vehicle he ended up running over [her] left foot,” the report stated. “There were visible tire marks on her boot.”
The woman’s purse that contained some credit/debit cards, social security card and Air Pods was in the vehicle as well.
