From Conway Police Department reports
Employees suspect two in theft
Two women are suspected of stealing at least $170 worth of clothing from Plato’s Closet last week.
A manager at the clothing store called police around 6:50 p.m. Dec. 6 after an employee found several anti-theft devices in the changing room, according to an incident report.
The two women are suspected of stealing several pairs of jeans and “a pile of other unknown items,” the report states.
Employees said the women appeared to be 40-50 years old. One of the women was short, “heavier set,” had wavy, orange hair and was carrying a large bag throughout the store. The other suspect was skinny and had medium/dark-colored hair.
While the first suspect attempted to purchase items at the register using a debit card, the second suspect went into the dressing room. The woman’s debit card card would not work, so she used cash instead. Because she used cash and the card was declined, “a name was not saved for the card,” according to the report.
After the women left, an employee went into the dressing room to clean it when she “located a pair of BKE jeans with three black (designer) antitheft devices as well as four white (cheaper) antitheft devices in the pockets of the jeans.”
Employees suspect the women made off with at least $170 worth of clothes, according to the report.
Intoxicated customer arrested
Authorities were called to a local Walmart last week after an intoxicated customer made other customers feel uncomfortable, according to an incident report.
Conway officers were called shortly before 8 p.m. Dec. 6 to the Walmart on Skyline drive regarding a man who “had a loaded cart with hoverboards and was causing problems with staff and customers.”
The store’s loss prevention staff received several complaints about the man, who reportedly bragged to other customers that he’d been drinking, according to the report.
Officer Steven J. Spurgers found the suspect near the jewelry counter.
According to the officer’s report, Deandre Martez Broadway, 27, of Conway was having trouble walking through the store because his pants kept falling down. The suspect also seemed to have difficulty keeping his balance and smelled strongly of alcohol.
“As soon as I got close to him, I could see that he was swaying and had bloodshot eyes,” Spurgers’ report reads in part. “I could also detect a strong odor of intoxicants about his person.”
Broadway refused to give officers his ID when asked, the report states.
Officers believed the Conway man was “a danger to himself and others” when they arrested him on a public intoxication charge.
Woman reports vehicle theft
A woman who lives in the Ridge at Meadowlake apartments believes her ex-boyfriend stole her vehicle.
According to an incident report, police were called to the apartment complex shortly after 7 a.m. Saturday after a 49-year-old woman realized her vehicle was missing.
The woman said she last saw her vehicle out in front of her apartment around 9 p.m. the night before and realized it was missing that morning, the report states.
According to the woman’s statement, she had left her red 2016 Ford Focus unlocked “and a spare key was kept on the frame.”
The woman told officer Phillip A. Sweet she suspected her 40-year-old ex-boyfriend was responsible for the theft. The woman told police she and the suspect were together for “several years” and that since the breakup, she has filed protection orders against him in “two different jurisdictions.”
According to her statement, the suspect also stopped by her apartment prior to the vehicle’s disappearance.
