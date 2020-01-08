From Conway Police Department reports
Greenbrier woman faces second DWI
A Greenbrier woman was arrested on suspicion of a DWI after a Conway officer noticed her brake light was broken and that she appeared to be gripping her steering wheel tightly.
According to an incident report, officer Joey Zulpo noticed around 8:30 a.m. New Year’s Day that the driver’s side brake light of a silver 2017 Hyundai Sonata appeared to be broken. As he pulled up next to the vehicle, he also saw that it appeared the driver’s side mirror was also broken and that the driver was “grasping the steering wheel with both hands and learning forward very closely to the steering wheel” as she headed north on Highway 65.
The officer also noted that the woman was driving in the inside lane even though she was driving under the speed limit before he turned on his blue lights in an attempt to pull her over in the gravel lot on the hill heading into Conway, the report states.
The woman did not immediately notice the officer and instead stopped “in an unsafe location.” At this point, the report states Zulpo directed 26-year-old Lauren Kaylee Foster to pull into the Church Alive parking lot.
According to the report, Foster’s eyes were bloodshot, her face was flushed, he makeup was smeared and she smelled strongly of alcohol. Zulpo also noted in his report that the Greenbrier woman was wearing her seatbelt incorrectly.
Foster admitted she’d been drinking and at one point said she stopped drinking around 5-6 a.m. She also told police she believed she stopped drinking around 3-4 a.m., the report states.
After telling the officer to just “take me to jail,” the 26-year-old allowed Zulpo to conduct the horizontal gaze nystagmus test on her. However, when he took her to the police department to safely conduct other field sobriety tests, the report states Foster refused to take them.
When the Greenbrier also allegedly refused to take a breathalyzer test, the officer requested a district judge sign off on a search warrant and was ultimately given the OK to take Foster to the hospital to have a blood draw conducted.
The woman’s blood samples have since been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for further analysis and she was taken to the county jail.
Online records show foster faces a DWI II along refusal to submit to a chemical test and defective equipment charges following the incident.
Woman violates no contact order
A Conway woman is accused of violating a no contact order by threatening to shoot up the motel room the alleged victim lives in.
A 36-year-old man called police around 9:30 p.m. Jan. 1 saying Markeshia Erika Price had sent him messages through Facebook Messenger despite having a no contact order that bars her from communicating with him, according to an incident report.
The complainant said the 26-year-old woman has been messaging him “for the last few months” but that he typically ignores her. However, on Jan. 1 Price reportedly sent him a threatening message that led him to contact authorities, he said.
Price reportedly threatened to shoot up the motel room the complainant was staying in and also drove through the parking lot on the night in question, according to the man’s statement.
The complainant told officer Liza Prophete he does not believe Price was actually going to shoot at him but believes she was “taunting him.”
Grand Falls home vandalized
An unknown suspect reportedly busted a hole through the window of a Great Falls residence last week.
According to an incident report, one of the residents left the house around 11:15 p.m. Jan. 1 to get cigarettes while his wife was asleep on the couch. When he returned home, he saw a stick on the ground beneath one of the windows.
After walking up to the window, the man said he realized there was a softball-sized hole in it, the report states.
The man’s wife did not hear the window break, according to the report.
Damages to the window were estimated at $250 at the time the report was filed.
