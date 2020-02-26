From Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office reports
Grandmother upset after son, grandson throw bacon
A Faulkner County woman called police on Feb. 18 after her son and grandson reportedly began breaking dishes and throwing bacon about her Jessilea Road residence.
According to an incident report, sheriff’s deputies were called to the residence in question after a 73-year-old woman said her son and grandson “had been up drinking all night” and had begun to cause a “ruckus.”
While the woman’s 23-year-old grandson lives with her, she has a no-contact order in place against her son, according to the report.
At some point in the night, the woman said her 50-year-old son stopped by to spend time with her grandson, despite the no-contact order that barred him from speaking to or going near the woman.
The woman told deputy Zachary Cooley that she asked her son multiple times to leave and that by the time she “finally had enough,” her son and grandson “started breaking dishes and throwing bacon all around the house.”
The two men also kicked in the woman’s front door when she called police and left the area, even though they were intoxicated, according to the 73-year-old woman’s statement.
The deputy attempted to locate the two men after speaking with the 73-year-old woman but was unable to find them that night, the report states.
Woman hides drugs, faces felonies
A Mountain View woman arrested last week on an outstanding warrant is now charged in a felony case after police reportedly found out she was hiding money and drug paraphernalia in her genitals.
Christina Spears, 35, is charged with three felony charges — furnishing or possessing prohibited articles, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia — along with a misdemeanor obstruction of governmental operations charge following a Feb. 19 traffic stop.
Deputy Bryan Adkinson initially pulled over a gray Buick Lesabre around 10:50 p.m. Feb. 19 after he saw the driver make an “erratic” turn onto McMillen Drive from Highway 285 North, according to an incident report.
As he walked up to the vehicle, the deputy could see Spears sitting on the center console and learning over the front passenger, the report states.
After running the driver’s name along with both passengers, Adkinson said it was clear Spears, who said her name was Casey Chandler, was lying about who she was. Eventually, the 35-year-old woman admitted to giving a fake name because she had an active warrant against her.
Once the warrant was confirmed through he dispatch center, authorities asked Spears if she had anything illegal with her.
“While Sgt. Dixon was speaking with Christina, she was acting nervous and Sgt. Dixon noticed her pants were unzipped,” the report reads in part. “He asked her if she had hidden anything on her person, and she said no.”
However, as jailers booked the Mountain View woman into the county jail, they alerted police they’d found contraband in Spears.
“A short while later, I was informed by Deputy [Mackenzie] Gulley that the booking staff had located a glass pipe, a baggie with a white crystal substance and a $20 bill in [her genitals]," the report states.
Suspicious salesmen
A Gladstone Drive resident told police she felt uneasy about two men who showed up at her house on Feb. 20 in an attempt to sell her solar panels.
The 34-year-old woman said shortly after the men left, she noticed there was a drone flying above her home.
Later that day, she noticed two orange Nissan Altimas pull into her driveway as she returned home. The woman said she was “unsure if they were up to anything suspicious” but wanted to file a report “just in case.”
As the two vehicles pulled in behind her, the woman said she felt fearful and called 911.
After speaking with the woman, deputy Timothy Johnson said he would have other deputies patrol the area more.
