From Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office reports
Resident claims to be an FBI agent, says he'll issue bounties against deputies
A Vilonia man was charged with criminal impersonation and terroristic threatening after allegedly claiming he was an FBI agent and said he would issue $1 million death bounties against three deputies.
Billy John Garrison, 43, ran out of the woods and nearly charged into deputy Kenny Hollis’ patrol unit while authorities were searching Prontho Road and the surrounding area for a burglary suspect, according to an incident report.
A woman who lives on Prontho Road called the sheriff’s office at 3:19 a.m. March 1 because she heard a man talking outside her home. According to her statement, the woman woke up around 3:15 a.m. when she heard “a loud crash” at her front door.
It appeared the suspect had thrown a flower pot through a glass door in an attempt to break in to the residence, the report states.
While searching the nearby area, Hollis said Garrison “charged” out of the woods toward his patrol car.
The suspect initially claimed he had multiple names and that he was an FBI agent, the report states.
Authorities noted the Vilonia man appeared to be intoxicated and that his speech was slurred.
“Mr. Garrison had slurred speech and had to lean against the patrol unit to maintain his balance,” deputy Stephen Canino wrote in his report. “Mr. Garrison was extremely agitated and aggressive toward deputies. Mr. Garrison repeatedly stated he was going to have a one million dollar death bounty put out for Corporal Hollis, Deputy [Stephen] Ferguson and I.”
Jail staff identified Garrison at Unit II when he was booked into the county jail.
The Vilonia man was charged with three counts of second-degree terroristic threatening, criminal impersonation, loitering, public intoxication and obstructing governmental operations following the incident.
FCSO recovers stolen handgun
A Conway man was arrested on March 4 after authorities reportedly found a stolen firearm in his vehicle.
Deputy Joshua Lavrinc was southbound on Highway 365 around 9:30 p.m. March 4 when he pulled over a dark-colored SUV that was speeding in front of him, according to an incident report.
The deputy noted the SUV was going 52 mph in a 45-mph zone.
Lavrinc also noted the driver, Nicholas Kyle Guzzo, 30, began “acting extremely nervous” when asked for his driver’s license, insurance and registration paperwork.
As the deputy walked over to his patrol car to run the driver’s information, Lavrinc said “Guzzo stared back in his driver side mirror at me and never broke eye contact.”
“Mr. Guzzo had a very nervous and concerned look on his face,” Lavrinc said.
Because of the way Guzzo was acting, the deputy asked if he could search the Conway man’s vehicle. Though the 30-year-old did not give the deputy permission to search his vehicle, a dispatcher alerted Lavrinc that Guzzo was a parolee with an active search waiver on file.
“I then informed Mr. Guzzo that he had a search waiver on file and given his mannerisms and demeanor, I would be searching inside the vehicle,” the report reads in part. “Mr. Guzzo immediately informed me there was a firearm in the vehicle.”
According to the report, the Glock 17 Gen4 was flagged as stolen by the Little Rock Police Department.
The Conway man was arrested and charged with possession of firearms by certain persons and theft by receiving following the incident. He was later released from the Faulkner County Detention Center on at $10,000 bond.
