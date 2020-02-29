From Conway Police Department reports
Brothers arrested following knife attack
Two brothers were charged with domestic battery charges after reportedly attacking each other with a knife earlier this week.
Authorities were called Thursday afternoon to the South Donaghey Apartments regarding a possible domestic disturbance, according to an incident report.
When officer William Lipsmeyer pulled up to the apartment in question, he saw a man with blood on his back running into the apartment, shutting the door behind him.
The officer proceeded to run up to the front door and asked the man who answered where the individual who was covered in blood went. The man reportedly pointed to another person who was lying on a bed. However, this was not the man the officer was looking for, according to the report.
“I knew that it was not the same person, so I went to the next room to locate the other male,” the officer wrote in his report. “When I made entry into the room, I noticed a knife sitting on the foot of the bed and I walked to the far side of the bed and found a male laying on his hands and knees. I ordered the man to stand up and I placed him in handcuffs.”
The man, Michael Martinez, told the officer he had just received his income tax return and was celebrating with his father and brother. At one point, his brother, Tony Martinez, “got mad and aggravated him.”
During the altercation, Tony reportedly cut Michael in the arm and throat. Michael claimed he acted “in self defense” when he proceeded to stab Tony two times in the back, the report states.
Both men were charged with second-degree domestic battery following the incident.
Absconder now facing a drug charge
A Thursday traffic stop ended with a Conway man’s arrest.
According to an incident report, officer Trey Hodges pulled over a black Chevrolet Malibu after seeing the vehicle cross over the center line along Highway 64 several times.
The driver, Brandon Scott Fannin, 25, of Conway admitted to driving even though he had a suspended license, the report states.
The officer soon learn Fannin was wanted by the probation and parole office on an absconder warrant.
After detaining the 25-year-old, authorities searched the Malibu and reportedly found a small bag with suspected methamphetamine residue in it in the storage compartment under the steering wheel.
The Conway man was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and also cited with a careless and prohibited driving violation following the incident.
2 arrested following traffic stop
A Mt. Vernon resident is charged in a felony case following a Friday traffic stop.
Officer Matthew Tucker on Friday pulled over a black Chevrolet 1500 truck along Harkrider Street after the vehicle appeared to not have insurance in the ATLAS system, according to an incident report.
While speaking with the driver, 41-year-old Clint Aubrey James, the officer verified the vehicle did not have insurance. Tucker also learned that James had a suspended license and was a probationer with an active search waiver on file.
The passenger, Valerie Greenbush, was also a probationer with an active search waiver on file, the report states.
Both individuals gave the officer the OK to search their pockets before he searched the vehicle. At first, no contraband was found. However, the report states Tucker found a pipe with suspected methamphetamine reside in it under the cup holder.
When confronted about the pipe, James reportedly replied by saying he “just bought the truck a few days ago.”
Greenbush said she “knew nothing about the items,” the report states.
Online records show that James was arrested and charged with two felony charges — possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia — along with three misdemeanor charges — driving on a suspended license, having no liability insurance and having fictitious tags — following the incident. Greenbush was also arrested on a probation violation following the traffic stop, the report states.
