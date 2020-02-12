From Conway Police Department reports
Suspicious man knocks on residents' doors
A Conway man was arrested Monday evening after reportedly knocking on doors and trying to get into others residents’ homes.
Khalil Hason Raullerson, 33, was charged with public intoxication and harassment after a Destin Drive resident called police when he tried to open the complainant’s back door, according to an incident report.
The 52-year-old complainant called police shortly after 6 p.m., saying there was a suspicious man outside his home and trying to open up his back door.
Authorities soon located Raullerson walking toward a nearby home and confronted him about the allegations against him.
“While speaking with Khalil, he stated he was very paranoid and that vehicles were following him [and] trying to kill him,” officer Dustin Danner wrote in his report. “Khalil also stated that he believed myself and Ofc. Boyd were going to shoot him.”
According to the report, the 33-year-old “wouldn’t stop moving around and seemed very confused.”
Raullerson also matched the description from a complaint made earlier in the day regarding a man who had knocked for hours on the door of a South Donaghey Apartments residence, the report states.
Police also noted that even though it was 47 degrees outside, Raullerson was wearing clothes that were “completely wet.”
Instead of answering the officers’ questions, Raullerson would begin “talking about someone wanting to kill him and the cars driving by suspiciously.”
The Conway man appeared Wednesday in district court for a first appearance hearing and is scheduled to appear next on March 9 for a plea and arraignment hearing.
Suspect wandering about with no pants facing public intox charge
A Quitman man found walking along Locust Street without any pants on Monday night was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
Conway officers were called around 8:15 p.m. Monday regarding a suspicious man who was attempting to open up a Locust Street resident’s storm door without permission, according to an incident report.
Prior to calling police, the homeowner asked the suspicious man, who was wearing only “dark-colored underwear and a green T-shirt,” if he needed help. As soon as the complainant confronted the suspect, later identified as 25-year-old Jacob Allen Henderson, the Quitman man turned around and walked away.
Officer Keith D. Whitley soon found Henderson near the intersection of Locust and Garvin streets, noting the Quitman was covered in mud.
According to the report, Henderson smelled strongly of alcohol and said he did not know where his pants were when asked why he was walking through the rain without pants.
“He told me that he had been drinking at JJ’s and that he couldn’t remember leaving there,” Whitley wrote in his report.
Online records show that Henderson was booked into the county jail just after 10 p.m. Monday and that he later posted bond at 5:15 a.m. Tuesday.
Suspect attempts, fails to steal power tools
An unnamed suspect reportedly attempted to steal around $2,000 worth of power tools from Home Depot by hiding them in the lawn and garden section.
According to the store’s asset protection manager, employees had since gathered photos and video evidence of the suspect selecting tools and also hiding them before later returning in an attempt to steal the $2,000-haul.
The attempted theft reportedly occurred Monday and was reported to police Tuesday morning.
According to the asset protection manager’s statement, the suspect “walked into Home Depot on [Monday] and proceeded to walk toward the power tools. When the suspect was pleased with his estimated $2,000 selection of new tools he wanted to take, he proceeded to the lawn and garden section, where he concealed the merchandise.”
The suspect returned two hours later to pick up the haul. However, by that point, “store associates had already recovered the items,” the report states.
Officer Timothy East told employees to call police if the suspect returned following the incident.
