From Conway Police Department reports
Traffic stop leads to arrest
A Twin Groves man faces felony drug charges after a Conway officer reportedly found meth in the 43-year-old man’s pocket.
Online records show that Jeremy Ryan Capps was charged with two Class D felonies – possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia – as well as a misdemeanor-level possession of a controlled substance charge after he was pulled over Jan. 9 along Interstate 40.
According to an incident report, officer Richard Shumate opted to pull over the gray 2003 Pontiac Grand Am that Capps was driving on the day in question after watching the vehicle drive outside of his lane eight times between mile markers 120 and 126.
Capps immediately apologized for driving outside of his lane, noting his tire pressure was low on the passenger side.
The Twin Groves resident said he was headed into Conway from Russellville to stop by an auto parts store “to get parts to fix this turn signal.” The officer noted in his report that Capps seemed nervous while speaking with him – his “hands were shaking and breathing was fast and labored.”
“Capps could not really explain why he didn’t go to an auto parts store anywhere else but said he was living in Twin Groves and had to work at a liquor store in Morrilton at 2 p.m.,” Shumate’s report reads in part.
Eventually, the officer asked Capps to step out of the vehicle and asked if there was marijuana in the vehicle. Capps reportedly admitted “there were roaches” and “a glass pipe” in the vehicle. As the officer proceeded to ask Capps for permission to search his pockets and the vehicle, Shumate noticed the Twin Groves man “kept rubbing his right pocket.”
Once the 43-year-old gave him the OK, Shumate first searched the coin pocket Capps previously covered with his hand and found two bags of suspected methamphetamine, according to the report.
Inside the vehicle, Shumate found the roaches and glass pipe Capps admitted to having, along with about 4 grams of marijuana, the report states.
Capps was arrested on scene and is scheduled to appear next Feb. 10 in Faulkner County Circuit Court.
Attorney Lauren M. Elenbaas with The Shaw Firm has since filed a waiver of arraignment and not guilty plea on Capps’ behalf.
Conway resident admits to selling meth, marijuana
A Conway man was arrested on Jan. 10 after voluntarily telling authorities three days prior that he sold methamphetamine and marijuana.
According to an incident report, officer Jessica Flanery pulled over 31-year-old Nason Brock Love on Jan. 7 after he failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of College Avenue and Club Lane.
Flanery pulled up behind the Conway man after he drove past her with his hazard lights on.
Love told the officer he was headed to his girlfriend’s house and that he was out getting cigarettes. When asked if there was anything illegal in the vehicle, the 31-year-old said “no,” and allowed the officer to search the vehicle.
While officers searched through his vehicle, officers Brittany Byrd stood to the side with Love, the report states.
The two talked about Love’s employment status and Byrd questioned him “about an ex-friend of his … and asked if they were still upset with each other.”
Byrd noted in her report that she asked Love about his falling out with John Clark because the two had issues “with drug usage, selling drugs and both snitching on each other.”
At one point, Love told Byrd he “wanted to be honest” with her and admitted to having “abut three zips” of marijuana at this South Mitchell Street residence, according to a report.
Love also admitted to selling marijuana and methamphetamine and told officers on scene they could go to his house and get the contraband.
Altogether, the 31-year-old said he had “32.5 grams of ice and 92 grams of marijuana.”
Love rode in the back of officer Flannery’s patrol unit and showed the officers where he hid the drugs in his home. According to the report, the meth was hidden behind a picture frame and the marijuana was in the oven.
The Conway man also told police he was “almost murdered” three times because he owes money to others for drugs and that “he would provide Byrd with the names of everyone he is involved with.”
The contraband was seized and Love was cited for speeding and failing to obey a stop sign, the report states. Love was arrested on Jan. 10 and charged with possession of methamphetamine with purpose to deliver, maintaining a drug premises and possession of marijuana (more than 14 grams) with purpose to deliver in connection to the contraband he reportedly turned over to police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.