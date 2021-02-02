From Conway Police Department reports
Slash and dash
Around 11:30 p.m. Jan. 28, officers responded to Keathley Drive in reference to a criminal mischief call.
A man told police someone “slashed his tires and then took off northbound on East German in a white Nissan SUV,” according to the report.
The man said he had gone outside, saw people standing in his driveway and heard the air escaping his tire. He yelled at them and told them he was calling the cops, the report stated. They jumped in the vehicle and fled.
Officers searched the area but didn’t locate the suspect vehicle.
Lock and key
Around 6:30 p.m. Jan. 28, police responded to Red Dot Storage on Museum Road in reference to a theft of property call.
A man told officers someone had broken into his storage unit. He said took four boxes of clothes to the storage unit the day before.
“When he returned today, the boxes of clothes were gone as well as a Craftsman toolbox and a battery charger,” according to the report.
The man said he “assumes that they cut the lock off and then replaced the lock with a different lock,” the report stated, adding that “the key was in the [new] lock” when he arrived.
Beer me
Shortly before 6 a.m. Jan. 28, officers responded to a criminal mischief call at an apartment complex on Hogan Lane.
A woman told police that “someone threw a glass beer bottle through the window of her apartment,” the report stated.
The officer noted a hole in the window to the right of the door, glass shards in the living room and the beer bottle.
The woman told police she believed her roommate’s ex-boyfriend could be the culprit because her roommate “recently broke up with [him] and he was angry about it.”
Jeanette Anderton can be reached at janderton@thecabin.net.
